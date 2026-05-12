Transcript: SPAR Group Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Tuesday, SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=hv3on1Iw

Summary

SPAR Group achieved a positive EBITDA and gross margins of 22.3% in Q1 2026, despite a 10% revenue decline due to a strategic shift towards higher-margin recurring revenues.

The company settled a significant legacy issue with a former CEO, allowing for a renewed focus on execution and long-term value creation.

SPAR Group is prioritizing its core merchandising business, leveraging technology and partnerships to enhance service offerings and expand margins.

Future outlook includes a stronger second quarter, with revenue guidance for 2026 in the range of $143 million to $151 million and gross margins between 20.5% and 22.5%.

The company is addressing NASDAQ compliance issues and remains focused on sustainable, profitable growth through its technology-enabled retail service platform.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Sandy Martin

William Linnane

Steven Hennan (Chief Financial Officer)

William Linnane

OPERATOR

Igor Novgorodsev (Investor)

Hello and thank you for taking my question. I'm actually a former board member of the company years ago and investor today, so just wanted a brief introduction. So I know the company well. Could you tell me a little bit about the remaining revenue for this year? How much of it is already committed contracts which you're confident about, and how much of it is projection and how much of it is coming from your partnership from repositrac?

William Linnane

Igor Novgorodsev (Investor)

Somewhat, if you can just delve a little bit more. So it seems to be that if you look at your guidance at 37 to 40 million for the remaining quarters, according to your guidance. So Q4 is going to be traditionally a weak, I would assume, knowing your business. So the strongest are going to be next quarter and Q2 and Q3. Am I reading it correctly?

William Linnane

Igor Novgorodsev (Investor)

Okay. The other question I wanted to ask is you're currently not in compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements about the net worth of the company or of the book value. So maybe you can talk about this how you're planning to come into compliance.

William Linnane

Yeah, we have a plan where we're working that through and we're presenting that to the board and we will be communicating to Nasdaq later in the week. But we're pretty confident we have a robust plan. I don't want to talk publicly to that until we communicate to Nasdaq on it and get their response. But that's the current status.

Igor Novgorodsev (Investor)

But we should expect update within the next few weeks. What you think we should hear one way or another, right?

William Linnane

Yeah, that's correct. You hear one way or another. Or you can appeal if you don't like the answer. But the process will work its way through. But we believe we have a robust plan, so we'll see how that goes. But yeah, you're correct. Okay.

Igor Novgorodsev (Investor)

And I guess my last question, and it's sort of theoretical question, obviously we're up for sale a few years. Well, a couple of years ago, I know it didn't work out, but it was a considerably higher price than it is today. Right now. You just did a big restructuring. And I understand it will take a little bit of time, but is considering a strategic sale still on the table or you're not anticipating anything anytime soon?

William Linnane

Well, I think as a public company, obviously anyone can buy shares or make an offer, try to get control, but we're focused on the business in hand and delivering the numbers and the guidance, and we believe the share price will respond to that. So we're not actively working through a strategic process and trying to, you know, get people to bid on the company. But. Yeah.

Igor Novgorodsev (Investor)

Okay. I don't have anything else. And thank you very much, William, and it's a pleasure speaking with you.

William Linnane

Thanks, Igor. Appreciate the questions.

OPERATOR

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to William Linne for closing remarks.

William Linnane

Thank you. Thank you for joining the call and thank you for continuing to follow our company. I look forward to providing our second quarter results and updating on strategic initiatives in a couple of months. Hope you have a great day. Take care. Thanks.