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May 12, 2026 9:31 AM 41 min read

Veritone Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=c7sYFFOb

Summary

Veritone reported Q1 2026 revenue of $20.3 million, a slight decrease from the previous year, with software products and services remaining relatively flat and managed services declining.

The company announced significant strategic partnerships, including agreements with Google and Nvidia for VDR data services and a multi-year agreement with Oracle to scale AIware on Oracle Cloud.

Veritone maintains a revenue guidance of $130 to $145 million for 2026, driven by a strong pipeline in their VDR and public sector segments, with anticipated growth in Q2 2026.

Operational highlights include the expansion of Veritone's Data Marketplace and new collaborations in media and government sectors, including a partnership with the Washington Post and a deployment with the UK Department for Work and Pensions.

Management remains focused on achieving operating profitability by Q4 2026, emphasizing cost structure optimization and leveraging AIware's operating leverage.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ryan Steelberg (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Mike Symmetra (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Joshua Riley

OPERATOR

Again. If you have a question, please press star then 1. This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Ryan Steelberg for any closing remarks.

Ryan Steelberg (President and Chief Executive Officer)

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