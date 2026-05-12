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May 12, 2026 9:28 AM 21 min read

NET Power Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Tuesday, NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=KbZ7fYEY

Summary

NET Power reported a strong cash position with $319 million in cash and no debt, providing ample runway to reach Final Investment Decision (FID) for its projects.

The company is focused on developing its Project Permian Phase 1, aiming for a commercial operation by early 2029, targeting an 80 megawatt grid connection with over 90% CO2 capture.

Strategic initiatives include a joint development agreement with Entropy for carbon capture technology, with plans to scale up operations using Entropy's proven technology.

The company is actively pursuing a commercial offtake process to secure long-term power purchase agreements (PPA) and is working with strategic advisors to align potential customers with their clean energy vision.

Management emphasized the importance of speed, scale, and market acceptance for their clean power solutions, and they are cautiously optimistic about the demand for their projects.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Bryce Mendez (Director of Investor Relations)

Danny Rice (Chief Executive Officer)

Mark Horseman (President and Chief Operating Officer)

Lee Schumann (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Ryan Levine (Equity Analyst)

Oh, thank you. Thanks for taking my question. You mentioned $8 to $9 million of burn before some of these long lead time items be procured. What milestones would be needed to procure those long lead time items? Any color around how that burn rate would evolve as you progress through different development milestones. Hey, Ryan. Hey, Ryan.

Mark Horseman (President and Chief Operating Officer)

Ryan Levine (Equity Analyst)

And then assuming you're able to achieve commercial interest to advance at least that component of the development cycle when you're in terms of regulatory approvals, would this have to go through the ERCOT batch study process? Or how are you looking around the regulatory elements to achieve commerciality

Mark Horseman (President and Chief Operating Officer)

Ryan Levine (Equity Analyst)

And then last question for me. In terms of the equity check from net power to fund the project, there is cited a range. Have those commercial terms been negotiated or what are the factors that would to where you'd fall in that range?

Danny Rice (Chief Executive Officer)

Ryan Levine (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you.

Danny Rice (Chief Executive Officer)

Yep. Thanks, Ryan.

OPERATOR

There are no additional questions at this time. I would like to turn the floor. Back over to Danny Rice CEO, for closing comments.

Danny Rice (Chief Executive Officer)

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