Transcript: Danaos Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

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Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=YPg52TI2

Summary

Danaos reported an adjusted EPS of $6.72 per share for Q1 2026, up from $6.04 in Q1 2025, with adjusted net income increasing to $122.5 million.

The company is expanding its fleet with orders for four Newcastle Max's and two 5000 EU container ships for delivery in 2028 and 2027, respectively, supported by existing charter arrangements.

Danaos maintains a strong liquidity position with $1.3 billion available, supporting future capital deployment opportunities, despite a slight decrease in contracted revenue backlog from $4.3 billion to $4.1 billion.

Operationally, the company benefited from improved dry bulk market conditions, driving an increase in time charter equivalent earnings, and maintained competitive operating costs.

Management expressed optimism about the future, citing geopolitical stability and multilateral trade as beneficial for the mid-sized containership segment, while maintaining a cautious approach towards share buybacks at current stock price highs.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good day and welcome to Danaos Corporation Conference call to discuss the financial result for the three month ended March 31, 2026. As a reminder today call is being recorded. Hosting the call today is Dr. John Custos, Chief Executive Officer of Danaos Corporation and Mr. Ivan Gulos, Chief Financial Officer of Danaos Corporation. Dr. Custos and Mr. Ivan Gulos will be making some introductory comments and we will be open the call for question and answer session.

John Custos

Evangelos

OPERATOR

Omar Nokhta (Analyst at Clarkson)

John Custos

Yes, I think the. In general, the energy sector is, let's say, our next point of focus. And as we see geopolitically, there are a lot of changes in that area. So we are following it very closely and we try to address it from every angle, both from the angle of transportation and also from the angle of LNG production itself, which is going to give us an access to the transportation as well.

Omar Nokhta (Analyst at Clarkson)

John Custos

Omar Nokhta (Analyst at Clarkson)

John Custos

Well, you know, we still have the authority for another 65 million. We are keeping closely. I mean, the stock has done a terrific run, you know, in the last few months. We are at kind of all time high. And so, you know, although, you know, we still believe that, you know, it's, the stock is deeply undervalued, we are kind of more cautious into, you know, continuing, you know, during this hype to continue the buyback.

Omar Nokhta (Analyst at Clarkson)

Okay, that's fair. Cool. Well, thank you for that color, John. Thanks, Evangelist. I'll pass it back.

John Custos

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Clement with Value Investure. Please go ahead.

Clement

Hi, good afternoon and thank you for taking my questions. Omar has already covered a lot of ground, but I wanted to ask about the utilization on the Capesize side of the fleet. Could you talk a bit about the drivers behind the significant scheduled offhire for the quarter? Was it mostly dry dockings? And secondly, could you remind us about the dry docking schedule on this side of the fleet for the remainder of the year?

John Custos

Yes, it was two vessels that went to dry dock in Q1. And I don't have it offhand, but I don't think we have any more scheduled vessels on the dry side to head to the shipyard for the remainder of this year.

Clement

Okay, that's helpful. And all the offhire days were attributable to these two vessels? Sorry, say again? I was asking if all the off air days in Q1 were attributable to the dry docking you conducted. Yes. Correct. Okay. Okay, that's very helpful. Thank you. I'll turn it over. Thank you for taking my questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you, Oedipus. We have no further question at this time. I would like to turn the call back over to Dr. Kostis for any further comments or closing remarks.

John Custos

Thank you all for joining this conference call and your continued interest in our story. Look forward to hosting you on our next earnings call. Have a nice day.