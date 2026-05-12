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May 12, 2026 9:23 AM 13 min read

TON Strategy Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

TON Strategy (NASDAQ:TONX) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1761800&tp_key=0085f22a37

Summary

TON Strategy reported holding approximately 221.9 million Toncoin, with around 221.2 million staked, representing 4.29% of all Toncoin and 26.18% of the network.

The company generated approximately 2.2 million Toncoin in Q1 2026 through staking, with staking revenue totaling $3 million.

Total revenue for Q1 was $5.3 million, including $3 million from staking. The net loss before income taxes was $91 million, impacted by an $87.9 million unrealized net loss on crypto assets.

The company has a strong balance sheet with $35 million in cash and no debt, providing flexibility for executing its treasury strategy.

TON Strategy aims to enhance market communication about the TON Network and plans to support deeper liquidity and market access for Toncoin.

CEO Kevin Wilson emphasized the importance of the TON blockchain's unique distribution advantage through Telegram and its suitability for high-volume consumer applications and AI use cases.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Kevin Wilson (Chief Executive Officer)

Sarah Olson (Chief Financial Officer)

Kevin Wilson (Chief Executive Officer)

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