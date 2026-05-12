TON Strategy Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you Operator and thank you everyone for joining us. For today's call. I'll stop by framing how I see TON Strategy position today, why we believe the TON blockchain matters, and why we believe our company is playing a clear role as a US listed public company dedicated to Toncoin and supporting the TON ecosystem. Sarah will then walk through the first quarter financial results and treasury update and I'll come back with a few closing thoughts. As this is my first earnings call as CEO, I want to share how I view the foundation already in place and the opportunity to build from where we are presently. Ton Strategy Company is the largest public company treasury dedicated to Toncoin and we are one of the largest validators of the token. As of 3-31-2026, we held approximately 221.9 million Toncoin in total, including approximately 221.2 million Toncoins staked based on TonStat data. Our holdings represent approximately 4.29% of all Toncoin and the Toncoin stake through our infrastructure represents approximately 26.18% of the network. We have a substantial Toncoin position, active staking operations, a strong balance sheet with no debt, and the custody and reporting infrastructure needed to execute our strategy with transparency. In other words, this is no longer a Setup Story the Treasury is established with assets substantially staked and the company has now completed two full quarters of staking operations. My focus is on taking that foundation and turning it into broader market recognition and long term shareholder value. I officially stepped into the role as CEO on May 4, so I'm not going to lay out a rigid roadmap today, but the direction we will take the company is clear and I want to share how we are thinking about the areas we can most directly influence. First, we will continue to manage the treasury through a long term per share value lens. We hold approximately 221.9 million Toncoin as of quarter end, including approximately 221.2 million Toncoin staked. Going forward, we are focused on making the right capital allocation decisions that support growth in Toncoin held per share over time. We will continue to maintain appropriate liquidity to execute the strategy and run the company platform while evaluating capital allocation opportunities thoughtfully and with discipline. Second, we see an opportunity to communicate with the market more actively around both the TON Network thesis and our company model. Toncoin is currently less understood than major tokens in the broader US Public markets and part of our job is to explain why Toncoin matters, why the TON blockchain network is differentiated and built to support the financial infrastructure of the future, and why our company is built to provide exposure to that opportunity within a public company structure. Third, over time we intend to prioritize pathways to support deeper liquidity and market access around Toncoin. We expect to be very thoughtful and deliberate in this area. Liquidity, market structure and institutional access are important to the development and adoption of the TON ecosystem and they are also relevant to how investors evaluate our company. We intend to explore appropriate ways to support that development over time and fourth, we're focused on aligning our expenses and investment with the company's core treasury strategy and highest return opportunities. This is an area where we would be thoughtful so that the operating platform is directly supporting the core strategy. That is how we are thinking about the job in front of us. And now I'd like to spend a few minutes discussing why the TON blockchain is important and compelling. We believe the TON blockchain is becoming increasingly relevant as blockchain activity moves towards faster, lower cost, high volume use cases. The key difference between TON and other chains is that it combines technical performance with exceptional distribution reach. Telegram gives the TON network a unique distribution advantage Compared to most blockchains, Telegram has a global billion plus user base. Users communicate there and interact with communities there they're using bots and miniapps and increasingly engaging with digital services. Inside the TELEGRAM ecosystem, the TON network is developing within an existing consumer environment where digital interaction is already happening. From a technical perspective, the TON blockchain's architecture is designed for scale. Dynamic sharding and asynchronous message processing allow activity to be distributed across the network rather than forcing each application or transaction through a single lane like some other blockchains. The network is built for many transactions and applications to run simultaneously, which is critical for supporting consumer scale functions. Recent network upgrades strengthen that case. In April, the TOM network implemented upgrades that reduced block times, shortened transaction settlement times, increased throughput, and significantly lower transaction fees. Those changes make the network faster, more cost efficient, and better suited for applications that require frequent transactions. Public ecosystem data also shows TON among the fastest layer one blockchains by finality, which reinforces the importance of speed and settlement performance as part of the TON thesis. The impact of the recent upgrades was visible in the economics of the network as well as gross staking Yields increased to 1.39% in April from 0.34% in March, representing approximately a fourfold increase month over month. On an annualized basis, the April gross staking Yield was approximately 16.7%. Bond strategy was well positioned to benefit from that uplift through its staking infrastructure. The technical and economic improvements are meaningful for the practical utility and performance of payments, developer tools, gaming and other TELEGRAM based applications. We believe the TON network is particularly relevant for emerging magentic AI use cases to operate reliably inside consumer applications and payment flows. AI agents need low cost, low latency ways to act on the TOM network. An AI agent can operate through its own on chain, wallet or smart contract account. The agent has its own address on the network, a way to send and receive payments, and programmable rules for how it can interact with applications and services. The agent can do more than just recommend actions to users. It has the potential to pay, settle and interact with services directly in the tan. Since the accounts on TON are set up as programmable smart contracts, they can include permissions and logic for multi step activity on chain instead of relying on separate off chain coordination. Telegram adds the distribution agents can live directly inside chats as bots of mini apps where users are already active paired with on payments. AI agents can help create a much more seamless user experience. Users can interact conversationally while agents can potentially take actions and transact in the background. We think that combination of distribution payments, programmable accounts and low cost settlement is one important reason that TON is differentiated for high volume consumer and AI agent use cases. This brings us to TON Strategy Company and why it matters. For many investors in the United States in particular, direct exposure to Toncoin can be difficult or impractical. In 2025, in coordination with the TON Foundation, Toncoin became tradable as a spot cryptocurrency on Coinbase, Robinhood and Gemini, which we view as an important first step in expanding US Access. Still broader institutional services around Toncoin, including custody, staking and prime services are earlier in development. TON Strategy is built specifically to provide transparent, institutionally managed exposure to Toncoin through a regulated public structure. And the value proposition extends beyond access. We hold and stake Toncoin through institutional custody and segregated staking infrastructure. We also bring public company reporting in a scaled long term per share value framework to the way the treasury is managed in the digital asset treasury market that is still maturing. We believe this level of operating discipline and transparency matters a great deal. With that, I want to acknowledge the team that's already in place. This is a strong lean group with deep institutional experience across digital assets, capital markets reporting and compliance, including experience building and managing digital asset strategies inside top tier financial institutions. Our experience gives us the foundation needed to execute in Q1. This model continued to demonstrate productivity. We earned approximately 2.2 million Toncoin during the quarter through staking activities and recognized approximately $3 million of staking revenue. We ended the quarter with approximately 221.2 million Toncoins staked and approximately $35 million of cash in restricted cash. Sarah will now walk through the first quarter financial results and treasury update in more detail.