Transcript: Amentum Holdings Q2 2026 Earnings Conference Call

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Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the call. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Good morning and welcome to Amentum Holdings' second quarter fiscal year 2026 earnings conference call. Today's call is being recorded at this time. All participants are in listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question and answer session and instructions will be provided at that time. I would like to turn the call over to Joe Dinarny, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Thank you and good morning everyone. We hope you've had an opportunity to read our earnings release which we issued yesterday afternoon and is posted on our Investor Relations website. We have also provided presentation slides to facilitate today's call, so let's move to slide 2. Please note that this morning's discussion will contain forward looking statements that are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated. I refer you to our SEC filings for a discussion of these factors, including the Risk factors section of our annual report on Form 10K. The statements represent our views as of today and subsequent events may cause our views to change. We may elect to update the forward looking statements at some point in the future, but specifically disclaim any obligation to do so except as required by applicable law. In addition, we will discuss non GAAP financial measures which we believe provide useful information for investors. Both our earnings release and supplemental presentation slides include reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures. We do not provide reconciliations of forward looking non GAAP financial measures due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain significant items. These non GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with gaap. Our Safe harbor statement included on this slide should be incorporated as part of any transcript of this call. With me today to discuss our business and financial results are John Heller, Chief Executive Officer and Travis Johnson, Chief Financial Officer. We are also joined by other members of management including Steve Arnett, Chief Operating Officer. With that, moving to Slide 3, it's my pleasure to turn the call over to our CEO, John Heller.

Thank you Joe and thank you everyone for joining us today. I want to begin today's call by recognizing the incredible work our employees do every day in support of our customers around the world. Their dedication, technical expertise and innovation are what enable us to consistently deliver for our customers in the moments that matter most. In particular, I want to recognize our teams in the Middle east and the families who support them in these environments. Our employees are working side by side with our customers to deliver reliable outcomes and high consequence missions. Their asfety and well-being remain our top priority and we greatly appreciate what they do for Amentum and our country. I also want to congratulate NASA, our Amentum Holdings employees and other industry partners on the successful Artemis II mission, an extraordinary achievement that represents the very best of human ingenuity and perseverance. The success of Artemis II showcases our multi decade relationship as a trusted partner to NASA where we look forward to continuing to deliver the engineering innovation, operational excellence and mission critical performance required to advance NASA's long term goals. Now let's turn to second quarter performance. Amentum Holdings delivered another period of solid results across all key metrics and continued momentum in business development with strong net bookings and robust submit activities. Financial performance highlights which Travis will cover in more detail shortly include revenue of $3.5 billion reflecting normalized growth of 3%, adjusted EBITDA of $275 million with solid margins of 7.9%, adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.60 up 13% year over year and free cash flow of $220 million. Turning to Slide 4, execution of our growth strategy continues to translate into tangible results. We delivered net bookings of $4 billion resulting in a quarterly and last 12 months book to bill of 1.2 times, an ending backlog of nearly $48 billion, up 7% from the prior year quarter and an all time high for Amentum Holdings. Our funded backlog was $6.9 billion reflecting a 20% year over year increase. We also continue to see robust demand across our diverse end markets with over $20 billion in first half submits putting us on track to exceed our fiscal year 2026 target of $35 billion. In addition, we ended the quarter with $26 billion in propoasls awaiting awards with approximately 65% being new business to momentum. With that, let me highlight a few notable second quarter awards. First, Great British Nuclear awarded a 14 year 406 million dollar contract to an Amentum led joint venture to deliver advanced solutions in support of the commissioning of small modular reactors or SMRs in the United Kingdom. This award reinforces our position as a trusted partner in complex nuclear programs and our role in supporting the global expansion of nuclear capacity. Also within our nuclear portfolio, the European Commission Joint Research center awarded an Amentum led joint venture a two year $112 million contract to provide decommissioning and waste management solutions in aviation. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection or Cal Fire awarded Amentum a five year $425 million contract. This program will be delivered in an outcomes based model leveraging predictive analytics and data driven tools to optimize fleet sustainment, reduce downtime and and streamline supply chain and repair cycles. In our Intelligence portfolio, Amentum Holdings was awarded multiple contracts totaling over $300 million which align with national security priorities and will deliver a range of innovative mission focused solutions. Finally, in our Critical Digital Infrastructure accelerating growth market, amentum received over $600 million in awards to provide advanced engineering and technology solutions to a broad range of telecom, hyperscaler and national security customers. Under these agreements, Eventum will deploy advanced wireless networks, expand secure connectivity solutions and retrofit legacy data centers to support AI driven workloads. These awards reflect the alignment of our portfolio with enduring drivers of demand across defense, commercial and global energy markets. Looking ahead domestically, we are encouraged by the President's government fiscal year 27 budget request and see alignment with key priorities including enhancement of capabilities in readiness and deterrence, space, missile defense and counter uas, just to name a few. We are also seeing sustained momentum across international markets, particularly in nuclear, alongside strong commercial demand driven by AI and digital infrastructure. Turning to our growth framework on slide 5, as demonstrated by this quarter's awards, we remain steadfast in driving performance in our core markets. At the asme time, we are strategically positioned to capitalize on accelerating growth in emerging markets. Over the past two quarters, we've highlighted our global nuclear, energy and space systems and technologies markets, both of which continue to represent substantial opportunities for momentum. Today we will focus on Critical Digital Infrastructure or CDI and how we are strategically positioned to benefit from this rapidly evolving area. Moving to Slide 6, you can see that CDI is a large and growing market with multi decade tailwinds driven by increasing demand for AI data and mission critical applications in both commercial and government environments. In particular, data center demand, which is expected to grow 29% annually, is increasing requirements for compute power and connectivity. At the asme time, global mobile data traffic is expected to quadruple in the coming years and is driving the need for scalable low latency networks. And finally, at the edge, where the market is expected to grow 36% annually through 2030, there is an expanding need for distributed compute and real time processing. Taken together, these trends are creating a unique and expanding set of opportunities for companies like Omentum who offer integrated infrastructure solutions across data centers, networks and edge environments. With that, let's turn to slide 7 to discuss how momentum is well positioned to capitalize on this demand and help enable advancement in connectivity in the new AI and digitally driven world in cdi, Amentum focuses on three primary areas. First, in smart commercial infrastructure and data centers. Amentum Holdings supports the full lifecycle from engineering and design through development and construction to operations, maintenance and ongoing optimization including power, cooling controls and automation solutions to enhance performance and efficiency in the front end. An example where we have seen recent increasing demand is the work we do to support hyperscalers and retrofitting legacy data centers for AI workloads where Amentum brings differentiated expertise positioning us for follow on work as capacity expands beyond data centers. Amentum Holdings provides innovative solutions to Several marquee Fortune 500 companies in areas such as advanced manufacturing to maximize uptime in mission critical settings. Second, in next generation digital connectivity, we engineer, design and deploy large scale networks including wireless and fiber infrastructure enabling secure real time data movement across complex environments. Amentum's offerings span from supporting major telecom providers with national 5G deployments to more regional efforts such as supporting state transportation departments with deployment of fiber optic networks for connected vehicle systems, traffic management and public asfety communications and third in cyber and network defense. We embed security across all of our solutions while also delivering standalone capabilities in highly sensitive conditions. Our differentiation lies in our ability to secure both IT and operational technology environments, protecting not only data but the fiscal systems that underpin critical infrastructure. For example, we support intelligence community customers through advanced systems engineering and modeling capabilities to assess vulnerabilities, secure facilities and prepare for both cyber and fiscal threats. In aggregate, these areas represent a significant addresasble market for Amentum Holdings, which is expected to grow 10% or more annually over the next several years. When combined with our other accelerating growth markets, global nuclear, energy and space systems and technology, Amentum Holdings has over $4 billion in annual revenue at accretive margins aligned with end markets expected to see significant long term growth. We believe the value of this aspect of our portfolio is particularly underappreciated by the market. Our focus as a leadership team is to invest and execute to capture this opportunity and maximize long term value for our shareholders. With that, I'll turn the call over to Travis.

Thank you John Good morning everyone. I'm pleased to discuss with you today Momentum's second quarter financial results which reflect underlying growth across all key metrics and a notable rebound in cash flow. I will also cover the successful enhancement of our capital structure after quarter end and our views on performance for the remainder of the year. Building on John's remarks, our second quarter performance, the business development results in particular reflect the continued strength of our execution, disciplined operational focus and measurable progress against our strategic and financial priorities. With that, let's begin with an overview of our financial performance on Slide 8. Revenue in the second quarter totaled $3.5 billion reflecting underlying growth of 3% as the impact from joint venture transitions and divestitures previously discussed was positively offset by the ramp up of new contract awards and our accelerating growth markets. Adjusted EBITDA of $275 million benefited from a 20 basis point year over year increase and adjusted ebitda margins to 7.9%. The continued margin improvement represents tangible progress on our strategic focus to prioritize higher margin work and realize benefits from our cost synergy initiatives. Adjusted diluted earnings per share of 60 cents was up 13% from a year ago as a result of the strong operational performance and lower interest expense from our debt reduction initiative. Moving to our reportable segment Results on Slide 9 Digital Solutions delivered revenue of $1.5 billion representing 10% growth driven by the continued ramp up of new contract awards in our critical digital infrastructure in space systems and technologies markets. Adjusted EBITDA of $105 million was slightly lower year over year due to the fiscal year 25 divestiture, timing factors related to new program starts and higher net write ups in the prior year quarter. These impacts were partially offset by the higher revenue volume resulting in adjusted ebitda margins of 7.2%. Turning to global engineering solutions, revenue was $2 billion reflecting impacts from the JV transitions, the divestiture and the expected ramp down of certain historical programs, all of which were partially offset by contributions from new contract awards. Adjusted EBITDA of $170 million benefited from a 100 basis point year over year increase in adjusted ebitda margins to 8.5%. This strong performance in the quarter was driven by continued focus on higher margin growth opportunities including more fixed price work and disciplined program execution. Now turning to Slide 10 to cover our cash flow and capital structure highlights. Free cash flow in the second quarter totaled $220 million and benefited from the recovery of collections. Consistent with our remarks on the first quarter earnings call, first half free cash flow of $78 million is in line with our expectations and puts us on track to meet our full year. Free Cash Flow Guidance from a Capital Structure Perspective in the weeks after quarter end, leveraging our improving financial profile, we took deliberate action to enhance the structure in terms of our debt. We issued a new $1.4 billion term loan a facility and utilized the proceeds to pay down and reprice our term loan B. We also increased our revolving credit capacity to $1 billion. These actions coupled with benefits from the Moody's rating upgrade in December have reduced our weighted average cost of debt by approximately 50 basis points and strengthened our overall capital structure as we remain on track to achieve net leverage below 3 tons by the end of the fiscal year, enabling greater financial flexibility and opportunistic deployment. On slide 11 let's now turn to our fiscal year 2026 full year outlook. As a result of our first half performance, continued business development momentum and with 97% of revenues expected to come from existing and recompete business, we are reaffirming our fiscal year 26 guidance. We continue to expect revenues in the range of 13.95 to $14.3 billion, adjusted EBITDA between 1.1 and and $1.14 billion adjusted diluted earnings per share between $2.25 and $2.45 and free cash flow between 525 and $575 million. From a timing perspective, we expect approximately 48% of remaining revenue and profit in our third quarter and a sequential increase in the fourth quarter which benefits from an additional working day, the timing of already funded project work and contributions from new awards. Further, we expect cash flow will follow a normal seasonality with the majority generated in the fourth quarter as a result of payroll timing and strong collections. Given our alignment with the government fiscal year end wrapping up on slide 12, our first half performance reflects disciplined execution, continued growth and sustained demand across the business. As a result, we are well positioned to deliver on Our fiscal year 26 Objectives and remain focused on driving long term value for our customers, employees and shareholders. With that operator please open the line for questions.

Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question and answer session. If you have a question please press STAR followed by the number one. On your touchtone phone you will hear a prompt that your hand has been raised. If you would like to withdraw from the polling process please press Star then the number two. If you are using a speakerphone, please make sure to lift your handset before pressing. Any case we will be taking one question and one follow up per participant. Your first question comes from the line of Greg Parish for Morden Stanley. Please go ahead.

Yeah, no, just take it a step back. Mentum really had a strong second quarter, but overall the company continues to execute at a very high level all across our portfolio. The solid bookings with book to bill, LTM book to bill. So it's not just a quarter, but really LTM 1.2 times 1.3 on an imputed basis if you include our joint ventures. So our backlog is strong and really demand is being driven by these long term secular trends in AI data, national security that we touched on that are driving our accelerated growth markets. But at the same time our core business continues to lead and perform well and generate strong free cash flow. So that's another area of excitement in the overall portfolio. But if you look at performance today, you know, we mentioned bids greater than 20 billion thus far with, you know, we set out a goal of bidding 35 billion-plus this year after bidding approximately 35 billion last year. And we're well on track to do that. We given, you know, the scale of our business, the end to end capabilities, we're winning our fair share, right? We, we have the capabilities our customers need to perform their mission, whether it's in our accelerating growth markets of space systems technology and global nuclear energy or CDI or in our core markets. So we really think our growth rates stand up and will continue to be consistent and with our bidding focus and are kind of feeling strong that we're going to bid over 35 billion this year. We think our book to Bill can remain at the levels that we've been doing consistently since the first day we came out as a public company. So we feel pretty good about where the business, you know, where the business looks from a new business and recompete win standpoint for the second half of the year. And I mean, think about a lot of what we're doing thus far this year is really focused on 27. So if we can have a good bidding year this year, it sets us up for success in 27 as well.

Yeah. Great. Fantastic color. Thank you. Maybe maybe just to click on margin here, Engineering specifically, you know, expanded even further in the quarter. I think last quarter benefited from a little bit from the government shutdown. So maybe we thought there would be a little bit of a step down. I think you called out focusing on higher margin work, fixed price as well. So, you know, is there any timing or one time things to think about in the quarter or is this the right level to think about the second half for engineering margin.

Yeah, Greg, really pleased with the continued strong margin performance in our global engineering solutions business. Specifically, just to dive a little bit deeper to expand on what I said in the prepared remarks. It is a mix of things that are driving it, most of which we believe to be sustainable. Certainly we're going to have, you know, the timing of program write ups and performance from quarter to quarter that could vary a little bit. But it's more fundamental what we're seeing in that business. So we mentioned our focus to continue to prioritize and go after higher margin work. Obviously we view fixed price work as a potential to be accretive and that's been part of our strategy since we came out with our margin expansion initiatives at Capital Markets Day back in August of 2024. So we are seeing a higher mix of fixed price work and we're starting to see the customer in some areas where they would have traditionally procured on a cost plus basis, procurement at TNM or fixed price basis. And you'll see that in our contract mix statistics in the 10Q that's going to come out later today. So, you know, we welcome that. Obviously the recent executive order is another example of where the customer is looking to do more of that. So we'll continue to work with them to support that initiative as well. And then also we're seeing, you know, strong performance from our joint ventures. The equity income is a little bit higher this quarter than it was in the second quarter of last year. That's also driving some of the margin expansion and then obviously dispenser execution as we mentioned. And then you're really starting to see the fruits of all the efforts we put into our cost energy initiatives flow through the P and L. So a lot of good activity really driving that 100 basis point improvement that you saw year over year.

Hey Toby, I'll start and John can add or Steve as well. So the midpoint of our guidance for FY26 implies, you know, normalized growth if you account for the joint venture transitions, the divestitures and obviously we had an extra week in 4Q3. And we had the impact from the government shutdown in the first quarter, so that's roughly an additional percent. So at underlying growth of, you know, roughly 4% at the midpoint of our guidance, that's exactly where we thought we would be at this point in our journey of, you know, bringing the merger together, going public and our long term growth objectives of a 4 to 6% CAGR by FY28. And then obviously in John's prepared remarks and you know, what he said in response to the first question and how we feel about the growth trajectory of the business and what we're seeing in performance there in terms of a 1.2 book fill on an LTM basis and how we view the second half of the year setting up with, you know, over $26 billion worth of awards pending in roughly 2/3 of that being new business to Momentum. We certainly are excited about, you know, what the potential could be headed into 27 and 28. Obviously have to see how the pending awards get adjudicated and you know, see how 27 progresses. But certainly look forward to keeping you updated. There's yeah, and I would say just

our strategy in general and a lot of it, you know, we're just the company at the right time in many respects. You know, we have the strength in the accelerating growth markets that we've talked a lot about and AI is driving demand for electricity, driving data center expansion, network infrastructure. But the other side, and you said like, are there any things that are popping up well with defense budget increase? We didn't necessarily see that coming when we go back a year and a half, but it's aligned really well with strength areas in our core markets as well. You know, when you think of readiness, the budget request is proposing a 20% increase from 2026 that really aligns well with areas like platform sustainment, training, logistics, where momentum is really strong. You know, the leader in the market. Second, space and missile defense, where our work, missile defense agency, space Force, the Air Force align really well if we see continued expansion of investment in those areas. And then finally really in the drone, counter, counter uav, counter drone technologies where, you know, the budget request has approximately $70 billion earmarked to expanded investment in those areas. And Momentum has been for decades a leader in helping develop and sustain the unmanned and now counter unmanned technologies. And you know, think of contested logistics and tactical operations that unmanned technology could support. It just aligns extremely well with Momentum's core markets. So, you know, we both believe our core markets are at the right place. Our accelerating markets have great tailwinds that can provide the future growth that we've been talking about.

Hi, Toby. I'll take the NASA question and Travis may want to chime in on the second part of your follow up, but we're right now still very thrilled about John mentioned in his prepared remarks the outcome of the Artemis 2 mission. That was a great achievement not only for our Mentum team in partnership with NASA, but the nation thinking about the first crewed mission in more than 50 years to send our astronauts out beyond the moon and return them safely. So it's really a banner day. So really even getting beyond arguments II and our teams are already working on processing hardware for Argus 3. But if you think about it, the overriding priority, credit to the National Space Policy formulated by President Trump and Administrator Isaacman with a laser focus on achieving the goals of the National Space Policy, which will take us back to the moon to stay and prepare us to venture forward on to Mars. So we're very excited about the campaign of upcoming Artemis missions. So there's a lot to be excited about there. There is, as you may be referring to the NASA Workforce Directive, where they've taken a strategic decision that they need to incrementally insource some expertise to expand their core capabilities. We are of course working with NASA to understand their objectives and certainly understand how we'll impact our momentum portfolio of contracts and programs where we're supporting NASA. Based on the discussions we've had, the indicative input that we've received thus far, we believe the impact to FY26 will be really be immaterial. We do think that for FY27, as we estimate an approximately 1% impact to revenue in 27, the impact of EBITDA would be a little bit smaller than that. But given that modest impact that we see, this really does not change our excitement about the go forward trajectory for a momentum.

Then on the second part of that question, Toby, I guess building on John's remarks and you know, really he touched on, you know, what we're seeing from a growth perspective. You know, I touched a little bit on the margin expansion trajectory that we're on and both of those being on track where we thought we would be the one Area that I'll just add to that is on free cash flow. Obviously what we've been able to do from a deleveraging perspective to date is accelerated relative to what we initially thought bringing the companies together and going public. And then recently, obviously this quarter, what we were able to do from a refinancing perspective will only further benefit that in our ability to generate free cash flow to growth rate of 10% or greater from now to FY28. And that puts us in a good point to your question on capital deployment. Right. So we're really looking forward to getting to that place where we achieve our net leverage target of less than three times by the end of this year. Obviously, you know, we should be in the high twos based on the trajectory that we're on. And you know, we're committed to maintaining a prudent capital structure that will allow us to deploy capital in a flexible and opportunistic way. And we'll evaluate the options as as that comes up. Whether it's, you know, high return on investment, organic opportunities, accretive M A, you know, it could be continued debt reduction or a capital return to shareholders when we think, you know, the share price is trading below its intrinsic value. So all that said, you know, our goal will be to look at things to make sure that we're maximizing free cash flow per share and delivering strong compounding returns for our shareholders.

Yeah, there's a lot going on really in the US nuclear market and we're real excited about the activity that this administration has been really focused on building partnerships that bring capital in from various sources to help support these types of projects. The money that you're talking about and the potential investment is targeted for a pretty significant project that we are in discussions with multiple of these opportunities throughout the U.S. many of them involve SMR technologies and SMR vendors. And you can imagine with our expertise and things like the partnership with Rolls Royce where we are supporting both, you know, large gigawatt construction and engineering and design to SMR development across Europe. And we're one of the key partners here in the US that has that capability. Given the lack of really progress in nuclear over the last 30 years, momentum brings a scale of capability in the US that is practically Unmatched and, and not only that, it's, it's re, it's real. We have a history of supporting nuclear projects that really our competitors are, don't have that hands on experience that are new builds. And so we're excited about that project in particular but many others that are being contemplated in the US and I think I mentioned this last quarter, say it again, the progress is continuing and we fully expect in the second half of this year going into 27, we are going to see a number of projects come to light and really get the funding and the support and the partnerships come together that enable these projects to move forward from design and kind of theoretical to actual practical construction and moving forward in the second half of this year into 2017.

Yeah, thanks, Meg. So the digital solutions segment obviously had a really nice quarter and a nice year to date performance on revenue growth. So it had 10% reported growth in the second quarter and bring that to 8.0% year to date. So nice growth in that segment. Obviously when you're growing that fast and you're ramping up new programs, we have, you know, a couple new program starts. One is in our space business, but another one's in our critical digital infrastructure business. You know, it's not uncommon for margins to start off more modest and grow over time. And that's certainly what we expect on those programs that are ramping up and that obviously is contributing to what you're seeing in the digital solutions margin dynamics this quarter and year to date. And you know, the other element there, just to mention is the timing of program write ups. Those, you know, can vary from quarter to quarter, but in over any kind of normalized period, say over a year, they, they're kind of, you know, steady. Right. So. Well, you know, the performance was more modest this quarter and year to date. Digital Solutions, we do expect over time that there's opportunity for margin expansion. And so for, for the rest of this year I'd say we expect it to be relatively consistent with first half performance. And then going FY27 and beyond is, you know, when those programs will get into, you know, full gear and other initiatives that we're running from a margin expense expansion perspective will start to benefit the segment.

start with is that we are not a new entrant into this market. This is a business that we've been building for more than a decade and maybe just from a historical context, how focus for a second on kind of the communications or telecom part of the market. It's a part of the business that we've been growing for really as I mentioned, more than a decade. We're excited about that business because structurally it really gives us some advantages. If you think about first of all what we do, it's really helping some of the major telcos to be able to match capacity to demand. And so when it's 4G, 5G, our teams even beginning to work with 6G, being able to diagnose where additional capacity is needed to engineer and even to deploy that capacity to enable those stable system performance in reaction to dynamic demand. So we're really proud to kind of partner in that critical aspect of their businesses and really be a key partner, kind of the core business there. So that, that, that business has continued to grow and it's really concentrated if you think about it, in the population centers around our nation, Eastern seaboard, West coast, you know, Chicago, the major cities where we're helping to solution those. And so it really gives us a structural advantage from the critical digital infrastructure standpoint and that we have this geographically distributed teams that are there ready to be able to design, integrate and deploy these solutions that can now be transformed. We can, you know, shift that capacity to work with data centers and these other kinds of types of projects. So the telecom is a little bit of a foundational piece and now we're

growing that business into other areas. John, maybe you want to comment on the data center. Yeah, well, just in terms of the growth area, you know, we talked about critical digital infrastructure is really being, the demand is being driven by long term trends, primarily the rapid scaling of AI and data workloads. You know, we, we actually have a slide in there in our presentation where we showed where that demand is driving. It's really in the edge AI markets and if you think of all the applications that are being developed right now, it's accelerating rapidly. As you know, businesses and consumers of AI, AI Tools are using and driving the demand into the data traffic that Steve just mentioned, which kind of drives the telcos to build out more infrastructure. And then it's driving the need for more data center computing power that can process the AI tools, the edge AI products. And that's our focus is really in supporting the telco capability, that infrastructure to transmit that data, and then the computing power, helping the hyperscalers build out the data center capability by using capabilities that we've had for decades and working for government, our ability to bring the engineering and the technical resources to help upgrade and deliver expanded data center capability. So for us, it's not expanding our capability, it's just leveraging strong capability that we've had for decades because you have this unbelievable demand being created by AI. And the final piece is, you know, we have the transmit piece, we have the data center piece, but we also have the cybersecurity piece, because all of this data creates immense risk. And you need cyber capability to secure networks, identify threats, and respond when you have problems. And these are things that we've been doing for our government customers and continue to do that we can bring to commercial enterprises to help them as the AI demand increases and really creates exposure, risk, exposure. So we're pretty excited about all three of these areas and the growth that they can represent for momentum going forward.

Yeah, it's. It's a great concept, and we actually are very much seeing that come to life just building on kind of the examples John talked about there with critical digital infrastructure. It's interesting how much of our expertise truly is dual use. I mean, it's critical to the national security missions with government customers as well as the commercial mission. Kind of an example we were thinking about the other day, is there so much acceleration in activity in the government customer space trying to make better utilize 5G and some of the, I'll say, elaborate capabilities of 5G and government missions, which, you know, heretofore has been primarily a commercial venture. And so we're very much taking advantage of that dual use. And then the other thing I would say is that something, you know, government has always been, you know, a leader in terms of data security and cybersecurity. It ot those kinds of things. Increasingly, as John alluded, commercial networks, commercial applications increasingly interested in operational technology, cyber and these kinds of things. So we very much see that it crosses when government and commercial applications. And to your point, with the spacecom space communication, there's so much work going on in the government, national security, space around and we certainly work with customers like the Missile Defense Agency, Space Force to kind of pioneer next generation ground space communications to be more efficient, more rapid, take latency out of the system and some of those exact expertise areas will absolutely cross over into future commercial applications as you really build out this, you know, data center, core connect and edge and all that has to work more efficiently. So there's a true convergence there. So very much appreciate the question.

Your last question comes from the line of Kevin Liu from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking the question and congrats on the strong quarter as you guys look at your portfolio today. Obviously you guys have done a few divestitures over, over recent quarters. Where are you guys today in terms of further portfolio pruning or how do you look at your portfolio today and do you see any other opportunities to divest in get rid of non core work?

So we've been really happy with the overall portfolio. You know, over the last 18 months our book to build has been very strong. We've seen opportunities in our core markets and these emerging accelerating growth markets really settling in and starting to deliver on what the expectation is there. But of course we're always going to look strategically at what, you know, where the real key growth drivers are, where we can drive margin expansion. And we'll assess different parts of our portfolio and are they all aligned to our strategic objectives. And what I would say is, you know, we do normal strategic planning process. We greet to the board accelerator this year closer to September. And you know, it's just part of the review that we would do is looking at the overall portfolio, looking at our, what's happening in the, in our growth areas, where are the strong tailwinds and are there opportunities to shape the portfolio that would help drive investment in markets that, that we think have greater growth potential or greater potential to drive margin? So I think that's just a normal evaluation that happens in the normal strategic planning process that we'll go through this year. But overall thus far we've been pretty happy with the entire portfolio and what it's doing.

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