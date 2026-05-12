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May 12, 2026 9:23 AM 36 min read

Transcript: Amentum Holdings Q2 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Amentum Holdings (NYSE:AMTM) released second-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/356518078

Summary

Amentum Holdings reported Q2 revenue of $3.5 billion, a 3% normalized growth, with adjusted EBITDA of $275 million and adjusted EPS of $0.60, up 13% year over year.

The company achieved $4 billion in net bookings and a backlog of nearly $48 billion, indicating strong demand and business development momentum.

Notable contract awards include a 14-year $406 million contract with Great British Nuclear and multiple contracts in nuclear, aviation, and digital infrastructure sectors.

Amentum Holdings is focused on expanding in critical digital infrastructure, nuclear, energy, and space systems, with a strategic emphasis on AI-driven markets.

Financial guidance for fiscal year 2026 is reaffirmed, with expected revenues of $13.95 to $14.3 billion and free cash flow between $525 and $575 million.

The company successfully refinanced its debt, reducing the weighted average cost of debt by 50 basis points, and aims to achieve net leverage below 3 times by year-end.

Management highlighted strong operational execution, aligned with increasing defense budgets and commercial demand in AI and digital infrastructure.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Joe Dinarny (Senior Vice President of Investor Relations)

John Heller (Chief Executive Officer)

Travis Johnson (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Greg Parish (Equity Analyst)

Hey guys, good morning. Congrats on the quarter. Great to be on the call here with you.

John Heller (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks Greg.

Greg Parish (Equity Analyst)

Good morning. So I want to talk about booking strength. You know really good quarter for bookings up sequentially up meaningfully from last year. Appreciate the slide on the win. Seemed pretty broad based I guess maybe just help us with the second half award environment. Do you Expect bookings to continue to trend higher sequentially. How should we think about bookings in the second half?

John Heller (Chief Executive Officer)

Greg Parish (Equity Analyst)

Travis Johnson (Chief Financial Officer)

Greg Parish (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thanks very much.

Toby Shelmer (Equity Analyst)

Your next question comes from the line of Toby Shelmer from Truist. Please go ahead. Thank you. As we think about your underlying rate of growth this year and dovetail some of the better growth you're seeing in the growth areas that you've highlighted, are there any other puts and takes that you would point us to at this point as we think about growth in fiscal 27 and 28.

Travis Johnson (Chief Financial Officer)

John Heller (Chief Executive Officer)

Toby Shelmer (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. And I was wondering, to dovetail and build on that, if you could comment on what you're seeing in your NASA customer, as well as how you see the company applying capital proactively to shape and accelerate growth as you reach your leverage target in just, you know, a couple of months or quarters.

John Heller (Chief Executive Officer)

Travis Johnson (Chief Financial Officer)

Andre Madrid (UNKNOWN)

Your next question comes from the line of Andre Madrid from btig. Please go ahead.

Ned Morgan (UNKNOWN)

Hey, good morning, this is actually Ned Morgan on for Andre. I saw Japan is investing 40 billion in SR SMR development in the U.S. i was just wondering, are you guys positioned to benefit fit from this funding at all?

John Heller (Chief Executive Officer)

Meg

Got it. And then another just on digital Solutions margins, I know there's some new start work there specifically within space, that Space Force range contract. How should we think about the margins of that moving forward as the program kind of ramps and where DS margins will trend throughout the year?

Travis Johnson (Chief Financial Officer)

Meg

Great, thank you.

Trevor Walsh (UNKNOWN)

Your next question comes from the Line of Trevor Walsh from Citizens Bank. Please go ahead.

Ethan Frost (UNKNOWN)

Hi guys, it's Ethan Frost on for Trevor. I was wondering on the CDI opportunity, can you give a long, like a rough long term sense of how that customer mix could develop between commercial and government customers?

Steve Arnett (Chief Operating Officer)

John Heller (Chief Executive Officer)

Ethan Frost (UNKNOWN)

Great. And then just one quick one. In terms of, you know, using the existing experience in space, is there any crossover with just like telecom and network communication, like moving into orbit? Is there, like a way to capture that opportunity as well?

Steve Arnett (Chief Operating Officer)

Ethan Frost (UNKNOWN)

Great, thank you.

Kevin Liu

John Heller (Chief Executive Officer)

Kevin Liu

Great. I'll leave it at 1. Thank you.

OPERATOR

There are no further questions at this time. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. Thank you very much for your participation. You may now disconnect. Thank you, and goodbye.

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