Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 12, 2026 9:22 AM 13 min read

Nuwellis Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1762535&tp_key=ec351c3e95

Summary

Nuwellis reported a 26% year-over-year revenue increase for Q1 2026, driven by stronger console and circuit sales.

Gross margin improved to 70.1% due to better pricing, product mix, and transition to contract manufacturing.

The company completed a $5 million private placement to bolster its capital base and appointed Carissa Schultz as CFO.

Nuwellis expanded its cardiorenal platform by acquiring Rendiatek, enhancing its kidney function monitoring capabilities.

Pediatric care remains a key growth area, now accounting for 50% of U.S. revenue, with expansion into 47 centers nationwide.

Full Transcript

Leah McMillan (Director of Communications)

John Erb Newells

Carissa Schultz (Chief Financial Officer)

John Erb Newells

OPERATOR

Thank you. If you'd like to ask a question, press Star one on your keypad. To leave the queue at any time, press star two. Once again, that is star and one to ask a question. We'll take our first question from Nicholas Sherwood with Maxim Group. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Nicholas Sherwood (Equity Analyst)

Hi. Thank you for taking my questions. My first question is looking at the new commercial coverage with the South Texas territory. Can you kind of talk about how your sales team is building out relationships in that territory and outside of that territory? What other regions are you targeting for expansion?

John Erb Newells

Nicholas Sherwood (Equity Analyst)

Okay, perfect. I really appreciate that detail. And then can you kind of just give me any more details you have on the integration with Rendiatek and how you've been able to present some of those offerings to your current customer base.

John Erb Newells

Nicholas Sherwood (Equity Analyst)

Okay. And how many Aquadex units were you able to sell in the first quarter? 15. Okay. All right, well, those are all my questions and thank you for providing all that detail. And I'll return to the queue.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We have no further questions in the queue at this time. I'll turn the program back to John for some closing remarks.

John Erb Newells

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved