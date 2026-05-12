Achieve Life Sciences Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=vdYzolMH
Summary
Achieve Life Sciences reported raising $180 million in upfront capital, with potential for an additional $174 million from milestone-based warrants, positioning the company for future initiatives.
Strategic focus is on the development and commercial launch of cytosinicline for smoking and vaping cessation, with a planned NDA resubmission in Q4 2026 and a commercial launch expected in the first half of 2027.
Operational progress includes partnering with Adair Pharma Solutions for U.S.-based manufacturing, aiming to reduce risks associated with international importation.
New board and leadership appointments aim to leverage extensive commercial and launch experience, enhancing the company's readiness for market entry.
Scientific data highlights cytosinicline's efficacy and tolerability, with recent studies supporting its potential to meet unmet needs in smoking cessation, especially in difficult-to-treat populations.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
To the Achieve Life Sciences First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call and webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the phone presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Nicole Jones, Achieve's Vice President, Strategic Communications and Stakeholder Relations. You may begin.
Nicole Jones (Vice President, Strategic Communications and Stakeholder Relations)
Andrew Goldberg
OPERATOR
Jason Butler
OPERATOR
Thanks for taking questions. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Justin Walsh with JonesTrading. Please proceed with your question. Hi.
Justin Walsh
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Gary Knoxman with Canaccord Genuity. Please proceed with your question.
Gary Knoxman
Thanks. And congrats on the next phase for the company. Andrew, before you led this last private placement and decided to take over as CEO, what sort of due diligence did you do on the IP for cytosinicline and how comfortable you are with the durability of that product? And then just on the last question that you answered, how confident are you with the stated timeline given the transition to manufacturing? And it sounds like that's a fluid process.
Andrew Goldberg
Gary Knoxman
And then just a follow up with the likely change in leadership at FDA if Dr. Makary leaves. How are you thinking about the evolving dynamics in the vaping market if more vapes end up being approved? And also with respect to the priority voucher for vaping that you got last fall, if you think FDA will be committed to that as a priority.
Andrew Goldberg
Gary Knoxman
Okay, and then just lastly, how soon do you think it'll be before you could start the vaping Phase three? Is there still a lot of work you want to do?
Andrew Goldberg
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of BRANDON Folks with H.C. Wainwright. Please proceed with your question.
Brandon Folks
Andrew Goldberg
Brandon Folks
Great. Thank you very much. And one more if I may. Given your focus on the data, do you anticipate doing any additional small clinical work or any clinical work you would like to do before refiling should you get the CRO?
Andrew Goldberg
Brandon Folks
Great. Thank you very much and congrats on all the progress.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Nelson Cox with Lake Street Capital. Please proceed with your question.
Nelson Cox
Andrew Goldberg
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of John Vandermosten with Zacks. Please proceed with your question.
John Vandermosten
Great. Thank you and good morning. Dr. Goldberg, with respect to the fourth quarter resubmission of the NDA, do you expect a class one or class two type of resubmission?
Andrew Goldberg
I think we'll wait for, you know, we're trying to be proactive here in what we plan. I think what right now we'll wait for the, you know, information from the agency and then plan our resubmission at that time and we'll update the market when, you know, when we do that. Okay.
John Vandermosten
And with respect to the European manufacturer, have you completely severed ties with them? Is that all the way in the past now, or is that something that may continue as an alternative supply source?
Andrew Goldberg
Yeah. So the manufacturer that received the oai. We plan on no longer using them as part of our path forward. We've replaced them with our new US partner as our primary supplier. Got it.
John Vandermosten
Andrew Goldberg
John Vandermosten
Okay, and then finally with the new team, is your relationship or objectives with Omnicom going to change at
Andrew Goldberg
I think the company had some fantastic partners to get to where they are today. And we are in full transparency evaluating every partner as to how we've done on manufacturing to commercial to future data driven infrastructures. And so we'll continue to evaluate our partners and pick the best ones for the time where we are and that ones that will align us best for the strategy going forward. Great, thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question will be from the line of Boris Volkachev with Freedom Broker. Please proceed with your question.
Boris Volkachev
Good morning and thanks for taking the question. Just a quick one for me. Should we assume that the drug batches for the Orca V trial will be already manufactured by Adeopharma and should we think that the readiness of these facility is the key to really start the trial?
Andrew Goldberg
Boris Volkachev
Thanks. And just last quick one, maybe you could reiterate what is the, what is driving the decision to push the resubmission exactly to Q4? Is it like something conservative or is it like your real assumption that you will be ready up to that point?
Andrew Goldberg
Yeah. So it really just comes down to doing the technology transfer, completely doing the analytical method transfer, which we've already completed and all the necessary milestones to to build up for a resubmission. We're trying to be accurate in how we portray the timelines.
Boris Volkachev
Okay, thanks. Appreciate the answers.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And we have reached the end of the question and answer session. Therefore, I would like to turn the floor back over to Dr. Andrew Goldberg for closing remarks.
Andrew Goldberg
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