Full Transcript: Gladstone Land Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Tuesday, Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.
View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=v9W0cELA
Summary
Gladstone Land reported no new acquisitions or sales during the quarter but may consider selling some farms to pay down debt and buy back preferred stock.
The company modified certain lease structures to better handle market conditions for permanent crops like nuts and wine grapes, and noted strong yields from the 2025 harvest.
Gladstone Land has about 99,000 acres across 144 farms, with a focus on transitioning farms back to traditional lease structures when conditions improve.
Financially, the company reported an adjusted FFO increase to $3.1 million, aided by an early pistachio crop bonus payment.
Management highlighted challenges with tenant-related issues, including eight partially or wholly vacant farms, but is working towards re-leasing them.
Gladstone Land has improved liquidity, with $150 million immediately available and continues to manage interest rate risks effectively.
The company is focused on opportunities in water security and strategic acquisitions, particularly in the pistachio market where demand and pricing are strong.
Looking ahead, the company remains cautious about economic conditions but optimistic about long-term growth in farmland values and healthy food trends.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
David Gladstone (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Kathryn Gerker
David Gladstone (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Bill Ryman
Louis Parrish (Chief Financial Officer)
David Gladstone (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Latoya
Louis Parrish (Chief Financial Officer)
Bill Ryman
Yeah, Louis, you, you nailed it. You know, we're. It's supposed to be higher than last year and you know, nobody's really revealing their cards yet, but yeah, 90 cents a pound last year. We've got 50 cents so far. You know, it could be, it could just be 40 cents. It could be a full 90 cents. We just, nobody's really hinting at anything at this point except that it's going to be larger than last year.
David Gladstone (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Bill Ryman
David Gladstone (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Craigiro
I've got a handful more. David, you mentioned you're going to might sell a few farms over the next couple of quarters. You know, last year I think he sold about 90 million, maybe 70 the year before. Can you kind of bracket the dollar amount you think you might wind up selling or can you do that at this point?
David Gladstone (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Craigiro
Changing gears, I'm curious, about your leasing activity year to date. It looks like you moved one farm from fixed to participation rent. Can you give us some color on where that farm's located and what the crop type is?
David Gladstone (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
That's a potato farm in Colorado. The base rent was basically cut in half. But we are expecting the variable rent component on that farm to get us pretty much right to where we were with the prior lease. But that's another variable that won't be known until the second half of the year.
Craigiro
Okay, and just one more for me. I mean, you've been pretty aggressive on issuing equity to take down the preferred. You know, you got through the first round. You've got a couple others at 6%. Are you anticipate continuing to do that throughout the year?
David Gladstone (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
The repurchase program on the Series B and C? We would like to continue being active in that repurchase program.
Craigiro
Okay. All right, thanks. That's it for me.
OPERATOR
Once again, ladies and gentlemen, to ask a question at Star one on your telephone keypad. Our next question comes from John Masaka with B. Riley. Please proceed.
Max
Hi, good morning, this is Max stepping in for John. What is the outlook for re leasing at truly vacant properties either in terms of dispositions or re leasing?
David Gladstone (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Max
Great, thank you. And could you remind us why the cost of sales is so low relative to crop sales? Was that because you already booked costs associated with that revenue or was it something else?
Louis Parrish (Chief Financial Officer)
Yes, exactly. This is related to the 25 crop. All those expenses were recognized in Q4 of last year as the crops were sold. But with pistachios at that time in Q4, we were only able to recognize the minimum payment associated with that crop.
Max
This is the bonus payment that we were not able to measure at the end of last year. So that's just straight revenue, straight to the bottom line for us as will be the remaining part of that crop, that bonus payment. Got it, thank you. And apologies if this was already discussed, but is there a timeline for getting the participation based farms back to fixed base runs?
David Gladstone (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
We wish we knew that answer as well. It's definitely not for the 26 crop year and probably 27 crop year is still in flux. But if I had to guess, I think we'd be in a similar situation for the 27 crop year as well. Bill, what's your outlook on this?
Bill Ryman
Max
Got it. Thank you. And is there any new distress in the portfolio? Has the rebound in tree nut prices potentially mitigated credit risk somewhat?
Bill Ryman
A little bit, but. A little bit. But for a lot of growers, you know, that downturn in almond pricing, they're still paying the price for that, right? It takes time. Prices have rebounded, obviously, for the last little over a year, 18 months.
Max
But it takes, you know, it takes a couple of years of good prices to fill in the hole that, you know, that they, you know, that we dug for ourselves. So, you know, it takes a little bit of time to fully recover. Thank you. And then one more for me on the Series B buyback. How are you thinking about that as a use of cash flow, capital raising versus paying down amounts on the revolver?
Louis Parrish (Chief Financial Officer)
Max
Thank you. That's it for me. Thank you.
David Gladstone (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
And just to remind Max, this is a situation that's ongoing day by day. If you could lob a few calls into the people who set interest rates and get them to push them back to 3.5% where we used to borrow, that would be nice because we could eliminate a lot of preferred stock and that would help our earnings. Latoya, would you come on now and close this up for us?
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.