Solesence Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Solesence (NASDAQ:SLSN) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.
This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.
The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t9uyyvcs
Summary
Solesence reported Q1 2026 revenue of $13 million, down from $14.6 million in Q1 2025, due to shipment delays. Gross margin improved by 300 basis points to 26% due to enhanced labor efficiency and reduced waste.
The company is executing its 'Transform and Transcend' initiative, focused on operational excellence and expanding its service model and product offerings. This includes launching new technologies, Chromaloom and Whisper, to enhance its product range.
Despite a net income loss of $0.8 million for the quarter, Solesence remains confident in achieving its full-year guidance of a 30% gross profit margin and returning to double-digit EBITDA margins by year-end.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Kevin Cureton (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Laura Rifner (Chief Financial Officer)
Kevin Cureton (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please limit yourself to one question. Our first question comes from Wayne Ruin with Private Investor. You may proceed.
Wayne Ruin
Yes, Laura, thank you for the timeliness of getting the report out as we're used to. So thank you very much. I appreciate it very well. I guess my number one concern is are we getting less interest in our product where the sales number is going down, or do you anticipate ramping up our sales for the last three quarters of this year and thus achieving profitability? And thank you for your time.
Kevin Cureton (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from James Liberman with American Trust Investment Services. You may proceed.
James Liberman
Yes, hello. So I appreciate that this work in progress and the significant investments you've done to streamline and bring efficiency and expand your range of your products as well offerings as well. Did I hear correctly that there was some stocking and shipment delays that would have created larger revenues for the quarter? Did I hear that correctly?
Laura Rifner (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And as a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone. I would now like to turn the call back over to Kevin. We do have one follow up.
Kevin Cureton (President and Chief Executive Officer)
This is Jim Lieberman again. Can you hear me okay? Yes, we can, Jim. Thank you. Thank you. Great.
James Liberman
So getting a little bit more texture and color. So it sounds like you are. This $47 million number that you gave is sort of. How would you describe that? Is that orders almost like a backlog number or revenues in progress, including backlog? Is that how one might look at that? I have just a follow on to this question.
Kevin Cureton (President and Chief Executive Officer)
James Liberman
Kevin Cureton (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you, Jim. Thank you, Jim. We're also very confident about where 2026 is going to land or results. Our results for 2026. Very confident about it.
James Liberman
Excellent. Thank you so much.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And as a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone. One moment for questions. I would now like to turn the call back over to Kevin Cureton for any closing remarks.
Kevin Cureton (President and Chief Executive Officer)
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.