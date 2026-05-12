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May 12, 2026 9:11 AM 20 min read

Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gr Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Tuesday, Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gr (NASDAQ:SAMG) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=hTwpPkYK

Summary

Discretionary assets under management decreased by 3.7% to $23.1 billion due to net institutional outflows, while total AUM grew 1.1% year over year.

The company is undergoing a significant investment program to enhance global capabilities, with new offices opened in Atlanta and Singapore and plans to open in Dublin later in 2026.

Revenue remained flat year over year at $31.4 million, while expenses increased by 13.5% primarily due to higher compensation and benefits expenses.

The company completed a $25 million stock repurchase and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share.

Management expressed optimism about future inflows due to strong performance in global and international equity strategies and expects strategic investments to contribute meaningfully to growth in 2026 and beyond.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Rick Hoffman (Chairman and CEO)

Scott Gerard (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press Star then one on your touchtone phone. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. To withdraw your question, please press Star then two. At this time we will pause momentarily to assemble the roster. And the first question comes from Sandy Meda with Evaluate Research.

Sandy Meda

Yes, good morning. The global strategy, you mentioned that you're quite optimistic on that. Can you possibly give some more color on inflows in the pipeline? What sort of inflows you might see this year for the balance of this year?

Rick Hoffman (Chairman and CEO)

Sandy Meda

Small cap stocks in the US are doing better this year. So are you seeing some more interest from a marketing perspective in small cap strategies? Growth in value?

Rick Hoffman (Chairman and CEO)

Sandy Meda

It was great. It's great to see the share count down 15% year over year. And I think it was mentioned that the prior authorization has been completed. What are your thoughts on further buybacks?

Rick Hoffman (Chairman and CEO)

Sandy Meda

Thank you so much. All the best.

Rick Hoffman (Chairman and CEO)

Thank you. Thank you, Sandy. Thank you.

OPERATOR

And once again, Please press star then 1. If you would like to ask a question. And the next question comes from Jim Moroney with singular.

Jim Moroney

Rick Hoffman (Chairman and CEO)

Jim Moroney

Okay, thank you for that insight and clarity. You're welcome.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And once again please press star then one if you would like to ask a question. All right, this does conclude our question and answer session. I would like to return the conference to Rick Hough for any closing comments.

Rick Hough

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