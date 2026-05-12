Satellogic Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Tuesday, Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Satellogic reported an 80% revenue growth in Q1 2026, reaching $6.1 million, alongside a 32% improvement in adjusted EBITDA loss, and achieved positive net cash from operating activities for the first time.
Strategic initiatives include expanding US defense engagement and launching new products such as Aleph Observer, which is shifting the revenue model towards recurring subscriptions.
The company projects 2026 to be a significant year for achieving sustained profitability, with the Merlin constellation expected to drive free cash flow as it enters service.
Operational highlights include launching new satellites, securing a $12 million agreement with a sovereign defense customer, and the addition of Vice Admiral Frank Whitworth as a strategic advisor.
Management emphasized the company's strong commercial momentum, strengthened leadership, and strategic roadmap, highlighting the transition from episodic to persistent geospatial intelligence.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Emiliano Cardigan (Chief Executive Officer)
Frank D. Whitworth III (Strategic Advisor)
Rick Dunn (Chief Financial Officer)
Emiliano Cardigan (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Michael Latimore (Equity Analyst)
All right, great. Yeah. Good morning. Congrats on the excellent results here. I guess. I first wanted to touch on Aleph Observer. Can you give a little more detail there? Maybe. How many customers have signed up for that? What are sales cycles like? What kind of incremental revenue do you see when a customer does sign up for it?
Emiliano Cardigan (Chief Executive Officer)
Michael Latimore (Equity Analyst)
Yep. Yeah, makes sense. Great. And then maybe just a little more color on the pipeline. You know, how many, how many nations, sovereign nations do you see in the pipeline potentially wanting, you know, space systems deal or the full portfolio and maybe a little breakout between, you know, larger tier one countries and smaller one.
Emiliano Cardigan (Chief Executive Officer)
Michael Latimore (Equity Analyst)
Okay, perfect, perfect. Great. Thanks very much. Good luck this year.
OPERATOR
Next question. Andre Shepard answer. Fitzgerald, please go ahead.
Andre Shepard
Rick Dunn (Chief Financial Officer)
Andre Shepard
Got it. Okay, that's super helpful, I appreciate it. And maybe just a quick follow up, a bit of a housekeeping one. So there was a high concentration of revenue from Asia and Asia Pacific this quarter. Just curious if we should see that more as a trend or more as an outlier going forward. Any color there will be helpful. Thank you.
Rick Dunn (Chief Financial Officer)
Andre Shepard
Very, very, very helpful and thanks again.
Emiliano Cardigan (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Next question. Jeff Van Ree with Craig Hallam, please proceed.
Jeff Van Ree
Great. I'll add my congrats, guys. A couple from me, Emiliano, on Aleph observer, you talked about the ability to monitor unmatched costs, unmatched value overall. Can you just expand a bit more on that? How it stacks up versus the competitive landscape, competitive offerings?
Emiliano Cardigan (Chief Executive Officer)
Jeff Van Ree
Yep, very helpful. And Rick, a couple for you. The sovereign defense customer signed in April, 12 million. Can you just talk to how that likely lands in terms of revenue and if there's some follow on opportunity to that additional. In addition to that 12 million?
Rick Dunn (Chief Financial Officer)
Jeff Van Ree
And just a second part of the question there, the opportunity to sell additional imagery down the road or additional follow on data sales.
Rick Dunn (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, sorry Jeff, I was just remembering that. Yeah, absolutely. You know, the sovereign defense customer is a large customer. We expect them, we expect to have follow on opportunities with them with respect to both data and analytics sales as well as space system sales. So we're pretty excited about that one.
Jeff Van Ree
And then maybe on the ONR, on the Slingshot deal one just to clarify, was that in RPOs and does it show up in RPOs? And I know it's in, I believe, three stages, but just trying to get a sense of the scope of the opportunity from that program. Maybe. I don't know if that's Emiliano maybe, or Rick, but just walk through kind of what the opportunity is there.
Rick Dunn (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I can start and then Emiliano can add some color. You know, it is in the RPOs. It's not a particularly large contract. I think what's more important is what we're doing with IDT and the ONR on that project and how that could translate for other customers going forward. But I'll let Emiliano comment on that.
Emiliano Cardigan (Chief Executive Officer)
Jeff Van Ree
Emiliano Cardigan (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, happy to take this one. Yes. I mean, what we're seeing is the environment currently in the US Procurement is kind of forcing different avenues for procurement and different procurement. And procurement for a wider set of commercial supply obviously includes us. We are seeing significant opportunity growth for our own engagement with US Government in general. And yeah, definitely one of the areas that we expect to contribute, future growth.
Jeff Van Ree
Great, great. Thanks so much, guys. Congrats on the progress.
Suji Da Silva
Next question. Suji Da Silva with Ross Capital Partners. Please go ahead.
Rick Dunn (Chief Financial Officer)
Hello Emiliano and Rick, congratulations on the progress. I'll add mine as well on the data analytics revenue and the transition to more recurring visible revenue from I guess perimage. Where are we in the transition and what's a realistic expectation of how that mix can shift in the next year or two? Just understand the pace of that transition.
Emiliano Cardigan (Chief Executive Officer)
Suji Da Silva
OPERATOR
Next question. Scott Fleck with Titan Partners, please go ahead.
Scott Fleck
Hi, good morning guys. Thanks for, thanks for taking my questions. Rick, I'm curious, is positive operating cash flow sustainable in Q2 and beyond or was the first quarter aided by timing of certain contract collections that may not repeat?
Rick Dunn (Chief Financial Officer)
Scott Fleck
OPERATOR
Next question. Chris Quilty with Quilty analytics, please go ahead.
Chris Quilty
Thanks. I had a somewhat technical and business question, I guess around the sale of the in orbit newsat. If I recall, this is the first time I can think of an operational satellite being sold to a customer. I don't count HEO because that's for a different application. Is that first of all, is that true? And do you think that is a expandable business model?
Emiliano Cardigan (Chief Executive Officer)
Chris Quilty
So I mean, you have lots of excess capacity now, but you know, as the revenue per satellite grows, you know, the technical part of the question is, you know, is this an SSO orbit or was it inclined? Because obviously that's kind of a huge difference in the amount of revisit. And would you maybe for Rick, think about, you know, changing the inclinations or launching capacity to inclinations where you think customers might purchase them?
Emiliano Cardigan (Chief Executive Officer)
Chris Quilty
Gotcha. And for Rick, how does this get booked? And I guess the other question is we've seen some transactions like this where the customer obviously has a much smaller need for the satellite than its total coverage. And you see capacity sellbacks. Are those sort of arrangements, you know, part of this agreement or something you would look to do of reselling unused capacity?
Rick Dunn (Chief Financial Officer)
Chris Quilty
Gotcha. And just to clarify, Rick, I mean, this is a sale of an asset, so does it show up as a one time gain or are there elements that are continuing to be operational and providing support?
Rick Dunn (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, the performance obligation associated with the transfer of the satellite is booked when that, you know, that transfer occurs. So that's a one time, you know, recognition event per satellite with respect to services like transfer of knowledge, transfer of tech and mission and ops that'll be recognized over, you know, the period of time that we're delivering those services.
Chris Quilty
Great. Thanks, guys.
OPERATOR
All right, thank you.
Emiliano Cardigan (Chief Executive Officer)
I would like to turn the floor over to Emiliano for closing remarks.
OPERATOR
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