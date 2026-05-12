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May 12, 2026 9:06 AM 25 min read

Full Transcript: Bain Capital Specialty Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE:BCSF) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

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Access the full call at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1761798&tp_key=594ed7037a

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty reported a net investment income per share of $0.42 for the first quarter, with an annualized return on equity of 10%. The earnings covered the regular dividend, but were impacted by net unrealized losses due to credit weaknesses and market valuation adjustments.

The company declared a second quarter dividend of $0.42 per share, maintaining an annualized yield of 10%. Credit performance remained solid with low non-accrual levels, as the company navigated a challenging market environment marked by AI disruption concerns and credit market volatility.

Future outlook suggests a favorable investment environment with widened pricing by 25 to 50 basis points. The company remains focused on disciplined underwriting and diversification, particularly in software and middle market companies, while maintaining a strong liquidity position and proactive liability management.

Full Transcript

Kathryn Schneider

Michael Ewald (Chief Executive Officer)

Mike Boyle (President and Chief Financial Officer)

Amit Joshi (Chief Financial Officer)

Michael Ewald (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time, if you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your keypad. You may remove yourself from the queue at any time by pressing Star two once again, that is Star one to signal for a question and Star two to remove yourself from the queue. We will pause for just a moment to allow questions to assemble We'll take our first question from Paul Johnson with kbw. Please go ahead.

Paul Johnson (Equity Analyst)

Michael Ewald (Chief Executive Officer)

Paul Johnson (Equity Analyst)

Michael Ewald (Chief Executive Officer)

Paul Johnson (Equity Analyst)

Appreciate it. That's all for me, thanks.

Michael Ewald (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Paul.

OPERATOR

Once again, ladies and gentlemen, that is Star One. If you would like to signal for a question, we'll hear next from Derek Hewitt with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Derek Hewitt (Equity Analyst)

Good morning everyone. So it appears that Gail Aviation drove most of the unrealized loss this quarter. So what was the change in the investment thesis that caused the loss and then for you to exit the investment?

Amit Joshi (Chief Financial Officer)

Michael Ewald (Chief Executive Officer)

Derek Hewitt (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you for that. And then of the 27 cents of unrealized losses during the quarter, what percentage of that was just due to just your general kind of spread widening and then what was due to kind of specific credit issues?

Amit Joshi (Chief Financial Officer)

Derek Hewitt (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. And then lastly for me, like what are the puts and takes of, of executing on your buyback? I believe it's roughly $50 million which would be accretive kind of based on where the stock is trading today versus kind of a new originations just given the more investor friendly environment where you can get spreads of. I believe you said 25 to 50 basis points higher than what you were previously receiving.

Michael Ewald (Chief Executive Officer)

Derek Hewitt (Equity Analyst)

That's all for me. Thank you.

Michael Ewald (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you. Oh, sorry Derek. The other. Sorry. The other point on the stock buyback too is just it's not the most liquid stock as you can probably appreciate as well. So that can make stock buybacks a little bit difficult too. Yeah, understood.

OPERATOR

We'll return now to Paul Johnson with kbw. Please go ahead.

Paul Johnson (Equity Analyst)

Michael Ewald (Chief Executive Officer)

Paul Johnson (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Thank you. That's all for me?

Michael Ewald (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

And with no further questions in queue at this time, I'd like to turn the floor back over to Michael Ewaldt for any additional or closing comments.

Michael Ewald (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Jamie, for all your help today and thanks again for everyone's time and attention on the call. We were happy to report first quarter results here and look forward to speaking with you all again soon. Have a great day. Thanks.

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