Sylogist Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Sylogist (TSX:SYZ) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=30dgwU0X
Summary
Sylogist reported Q1 2026 revenue of $14.7 million, down from $16.3 million in the same period last year, mainly due to reduced project services revenue.
The company is transitioning to a SaaS business model, with SaaS subscription revenue growing by 5% year over year, and recurring revenue now representing 75% of total revenue.
Management is optimistic about the company's long-term prospects, focusing on completing the SaaS transformation, enhancing partner-led delivery, and improving customer service and product innovation.
Full Transcript
Jennifer Smith (Moderator)
Craig O'Neill (Interim Chief Executive Officer)
Sujeet Kinney (Chief Financial Officer)
Craig O'Neill (Interim Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Gavin Fairweather (Equity Analyst)
Oh, hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Maybe just to start Craig on the go to market kind of redesign, can you just discuss in a bit more detail what your plans are there in terms of which verticals you're planning to increase kind of direct sales and then discuss any need to hire more account executives or ramp up marketing in those verticals to unlock that.
Craig O'Neill (Interim Chief Executive Officer)
Gavin Fairweather (Equity Analyst)
Got it. So as you talk to your product leadership, how are you thinking about the timelines to get product market fit across some of your big products?
Craig O'Neill (Interim Chief Executive Officer)
Gavin Fairweather (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, I appreciate that. And then just on the professional services delivery, I'm curious if you have your fingertip in terms of how much of the delivery and services revenue is being kind of captured by partners now and how you see that ratio changing.
Craig O'Neill (Interim Chief Executive Officer)
Gavin Fairweather (Equity Analyst)
Appreciate that. And then just lastly for me on SAS NRR feels like you felt a bit of pressure on the mission side and some legacy customer steps. I know you're not giving guidance, but can you maybe talk from a high level about your general expectations for SAS NRR as you look through the year?
Craig O'Neill (Interim Chief Executive Officer)
Gavin Fairweather (Equity Analyst)
Thanks for passing.
OPERATOR
As a reminder, if you have a question, please press Star one. The next question comes from Suthan Sukumar from Stifel Canada. Please go ahead.
Suthan Sukumar (Equity Analyst)
Craig O'Neill (Interim Chief Executive Officer)
Suthan Sukumar (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Thank you for my next question. I just wanted to touch on the bookings trends that you guys are seeing now. I didn't see SaaS AR bookings disclosed this quarter. Is there any color you could provide there? And I'm curious how you think about the mix of bookings versus net new versus renewals over the course of this year.
Craig O'Neill (Interim Chief Executive Officer)
Suthan Sukumar (Equity Analyst)
Craig O'Neill (Interim Chief Executive Officer)
Sujeet Kinney (Chief Financial Officer)
Suthan Sukumar (Equity Analyst)
Gotcha. Great. And then, you know, from a revenue recognition perspective, I guess at that September 1st milestone is when we should expect that mix of revenue to shift from pro services to SaaS. Is that correct?
Sujeet Kinney (Chief Financial Officer)
Yes. Yeah, that is correct. Just to put a little bit of a nuance on that, the ARR pickup is immediate and then the revenue impact, of course is, is, is over the over one month of Q3 and then, and then it goes into full, full gear into. In Q4.
Suthan Sukumar (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Okay. Okay, great. Thank you for taking my questions, guys. I appreciate the color. I'll pass, Lynn, thanks.
OPERATOR
This concludes the question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Craig o' Neill for closing remarks.
Craig O'Neill (Interim Chief Executive Officer)
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