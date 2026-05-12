Sleep Number Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Summary
Sleep Number secured an agreement with lenders for $55 million in incremental liquidity, including a $25 million term loan, to support its turnaround plan and evaluate long-term capital structure solutions.
Net sales for Q1 were $319 million, aligning with expectations, though down 19% year-over-year due to early quarter demand challenges and reduced media investment.
The company launched new products, including the Comfort Mode bed, which contributed to demand improvement and higher ARU in stores with the new lineup.
Gross profit margin was 57.9%, impacted by legacy product discounting and a mix shift to the new Comfort Mode bed; expectations are for margin recovery as new products replace legacy inventory.
Sleep Number introduced a new marketing campaign and expanded distribution with Costco, aiming to increase brand awareness and customer engagement.
Management remains cautious in its outlook due to macroeconomic conditions but is encouraged by customer response to new products and marketing efforts.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Linda Findlay (President and CEO)
Amy O'Keefe (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Peter Keith (Equity Analyst at Piper Sandler)
Linda Findlay (President and CEO)
Peter Keith (Equity Analyst at Piper Sandler)
And I guess with the new term loan that's due on June 30, is that should we think about it as some type of new financial plan or recapitalization should happen by that date?
Amy O'Keefe (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, that's the expectation here. So the short maturities, I mean, as we've talked about on the Q1 call and through this script, we've been working toward this goal for months and months. And so we hired advisors and we've been working in parallel. And so I think, given. I think that we're well positioned to be able to, you know, continue to progress those transactions. And, you know, our lenders are going to hold us accountable for that.
Peter Keith (Equity Analyst at Piper Sandler)
Okay, and last question. A popular topic these days is higher input costs. That was not mentioned in prepared remarks. Obviously, there's a lot of other things going on, but how are you managing through that environment right now? Do you have some flexibility around pricing or other cost?
Linda Findlay (President and CEO)
Amy O'Keefe (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I mean, we definitely expect to see some headwind. It hasn't changed our view of internal performance expectations. And we're also executing cost savings initiatives against it. And so, you know, we expect to be able to be able to hold to our plan despite the input costs.
Peter Keith (Equity Analyst at Piper Sandler)
Yeah. Okay. Very good. Thanks so much. I'll pass it along.
Linda Findlay (President and CEO)
Thanks, Peter.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Dan Silverstein with ubs. Your line is now open.
Dan Silverstein (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Good morning, Linda and Amy. Thanks so much for taking our question. Good morning, Amy. Could you just provide detail around your liquidity position as of today? And if Memorial Day kind of went to plan, which it sounds like April is trending in line with expectations, what would that mean for the cash flow dynamics in the second quarter?
Amy O'Keefe (Chief Financial Officer)
Dan Silverstein (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Very helpful. Next, very encouraging. Start with the new product rollout. How many customers that are buying the Comfort Mode products just because there's a little more data there are new to file and how are they engaging with the brand and how could you capitalize on that for Memorial Day and later out?
Linda Findlay (President and CEO)
Dan Silverstein (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Thank you and best of luck.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Bobby Griffin with Raymond James. Your line is now open.
Bobby Griffin (Equity Analyst at Raymond James)
Linda Findlay (President and CEO)
Bobby Griffin (Equity Analyst at Raymond James)
That's helpful. And then Amy, maybe a follow up on the gross margins for the quarter. How much of the decline year over year was the discounting of the legacy products? And then my apologies if I missed it in the script, but are we largely done with that discounting or will we be done by 2Q? Just anything on the timing of clearing out the legacy products?
Amy O'Keefe (Chief Financial Officer)
Bobby Griffin (Equity Analyst at Raymond James)
Okay, that's helpful. I appreciate the details. Best luck here in this period trying to get some more long term financing and good luck over the holiday.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Brad Thomas with Keybanc Capital Markets. Your line is now open.
Brad Thomas (Equity Analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets)
Hey, good morning Linda and Amy. Thanks for the questions. I wanted to maybe follow up on, on one of Bobby's last questions. I know the company historically talks about aru. Can you maybe share a little more detail on how are you or maybe average ticket or the average transaction size has been trending of late and how you're thinking about that going forward.
Linda Findlay (President and CEO)
Brad Thomas (Equity Analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets)
That's helpful. And then, you know, on the sales guidance, this is of course, with the store count being, you know, about 9% lower. So if we try to back into like a same store sales metric, it looks like that might be up mid to high single digits for 2q. Is that the right way of thinking about things?
Amy O'Keefe (Chief Financial Officer)
I mean, so we definitely, so we're definitely expecting through the Memorial Day season a return to demand growth like we saw in March. And so I think, I think that's prop. I think overall, as I mentioned, we'll be down low single digits to flat from a net revenue perspective in the quarter. And so later in the quarter through Memorial Day, you might see, you know, a return to growth in same store sales. That's kind of how I think about it.
Brad Thomas (Equity Analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets)
Yep. And then just the last one for me on 2Q. Is there still a quantifiable amount of launch costs falling into 2Q? Just as we think about expense puts and takes here,
Amy O'Keefe (Chief Financial Officer)
Brad Thomas (Equity Analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets)
That's really helpful. Thank you for all the questions and good luck during these important holidays and with your lender discussion.
OPERATOR
As we have no further questions, ladies and gentlemen, this will conclude today's question and answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back over to Linda for any closing comments.
Linda Findlay (President and CEO)
Thank you all for your time today. We remain focused on the work ahead, and I look forward to updating you on our continuing continued progress in the coming months. As always, if you have questions, please contact us directly. Thank you.
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