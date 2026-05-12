Legend Biotech Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8y2wwkpk/lan/en
Summary
Legend Biotech reported strong financial performance in Q1 2026, with Carvycti sales reaching $597 million, marking a 62% growth year-over-year.
The company continues to expand its cell therapy pipeline, with pivotal phase 3 studies for Carvycti and new in vivo CAR T programs entering phase one.
Management remains confident in achieving company-wide profitability in 2026, supported by strong revenue growth and disciplined investment.
Operational highlights include a 99% manufacturing success rate and expansion into 18 global markets, with over 300 treatment sites.
The company is focused on advancing Carvycti into earlier treatment settings and strengthening its R&D strategy through new scientific advisory engagements.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Jesse Young (Vice President of Investor Relations and Finance)
Ying Huang (Chief Executive Officer)
Alan Bash (President of Cafexi)
Carlos Santos (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, to ask a question at this time you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone keypad and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, simply press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Now, first question coming from the line of Terrence Flynn with Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.
Terrence Flynn (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thanks so much for taking the question. Obviously there's a growing focus on in vivo programs, platforms. Maybe ying you could give us a little bit of update in terms of how much data we should expect from your lymphoma program and any more specifics on timing? Is EHA a possibility? Is it more likely as and then how are you thinking about durability and what will we learn from this first data set with respect to that question? Thank you.
Ying Huang (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question coming from the line of Umar Rafat with Everquire Sayen is now open.
Umar Rafat (Equity Analyst)
Ying Huang (Chief Executive Officer)
Guangwei Fan (President of R&D)
yes, in terms of the clinical data to be released. The trial was initiated last year. We do expect expect to release both safety and efficacy data. We have to wait and share the data presentation to really disclose specific information. But in terms of our internal expectation, our expectation for In Vivo program is to have manageable safety and promising efficacy, including deep response. That's our expectation.
OPERATOR
Thank you very much. Thank you. Now next question coming from the line of Jessica Fai with JPMorgan. Your line is now open.
Jessica Fai (Equity Analyst)
Hey guys, Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. A couple on kind of the existing business. First, I appreciate the additional detail on the breakdown of carviqti used across lines of therapy. If we look at another year or two, what do you think that pie chart mix will look like? And then second, just on the higher cogs this quarter, how much of that about 100 million year over year increase was one time versus sort of ongoing. Thank you.
Alan Bash (President of Cafexi)
Carlos Santos (Chief Financial Officer)
Can you quantify the one time impact a little more? We do not disclose those particulars.
Ian
Thank you. Jess, this is Ian. I just want to add that you heard from Carlos that we fully expect the gross margin to recover to prior level in this, the second and also the ensuing quarters for the year.
OPERATOR
Thanks. Thank you. Our next question coming from the lineup, Costasperias with Oppenheimer Yellen is now open.
Costasperias (Equity Analyst)
Alan Bash (President of Cafexi)
Guangwei Fan (President of R&D)
So for the second question, in terms of a benchmark for in vivo CAR T program, all These program is CD19, CD20 dual targeting in vivo CAR T program targeted for non hygiene lymphoma patients. Our current thinking is that we are expecting or we are looking for deep and durable response and therefore the benchmark would expect it to in line with that type of efficacy response. Clinically, they are still early and we are accumulating more data.
Ying Huang (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question coming from the lineup at Zedaru with Barclays Yelan is now open.
Zedaru
Ying Huang (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
thank you. Thank you. Our next question coming from Delina Eric Smits with Cancer Fitzgerald Yellen is now open.
Delina Eric Smits (Equity Analyst)
Alan Bash (President of Cafexi)
On Cartitude 5, Eric, we would plan to see data at some point in either 26 or 27. Again, this is event driven, so it's really reflective of how the events accrue.
Carlos Santos (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Thank you. Our next question coming from the lineup, Jameson with Deutsche Bank Yellen is now open.
Jameson
Guangwei Fan (President of R&D)
On the GPRC 5D front, all autos program use the same bind we are testing. I've tried to validate the binder as well as try to understand how the patient responds using different design of the CAR T molecule.
Carlos Santos (Chief Financial Officer)
Yes. And on the one time charge question the answer is yes. If we wouldn't have had that one time charge, we would have been profitable on an adjusted income basis.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question, coming from the line of Leonid Timoshev with RBC Capital Yellen, is now open.
Leonid Timoshev (Equity Analyst)
Alan Bash (President of Cafexi)
Thank you. And our next question coming from the lineup, Sean McCutcheon with Raymond James ELN is now open.
OPERATOR
Hey guys, thanks for the question one on Cartitude 5 for me, can you speak to how you're framing and what you need to show to drive utilization in the frontline transplant ineligible or transplant not intended population on a cross trial basis relative to Cepheius and how you think about the scale and opportunity that could be unlocked by Card two. Five. Thanks.
Sean McCutcheon
Ying Huang (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you. Our next question coming from the line of Asperma with ubs, ELN is now open.
OPERATOR
Alan Bash (President of Cafexi)
Ian
And Ash, maybe this is Ian. I want to add that you guys all follow IQV weekly scripts and weekly sales. As you can see, we had a very strong March followed by a very strong April and now we're early May. But again ordering looks good, quite strong. So you guys can track that every week. As we have mentioned before, it's not a zero sum game. You see both Techtera and you see Karbiki steadily growing in second line.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Thank you. Our next question in the queue coming from the lineup. Yaron Werber with TD Cowlin. Your line is now open.
Yaron Werber (Equity Analyst)
Alan Bash (President of Cafexi)
your honor. It's Alan. I'll just go back to what I said previously which is that we do continue to see strong order flow both as the quarter progresses as well as Ying mentioned going into April and beyond. So we do expect to continue to see the growth and in particular in that earlier line setting where we are gaining more and more patients, more and more referrals setting us up well from a competitive standpoint as well.
Guangwei Fan (President of R&D)
OPERATOR
Thank you so much. Thank you. Our next question coming from the line of Mitchell Kapoor with HC Wanwright Yoland is now open.
Yanzi
Guangwei Fan (President of R&D)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Thank you and I'm sure no further questions in the queue at this time. I will now turn the call back over to the CEO Ying Huang for any closing remarks.
Ying Huang (Chief Executive Officer)
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