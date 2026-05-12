Full Transcript: SAB Biotherapeutics Q1 2026 Earnings Call

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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Summary

SAB Biotherapeutics reported strong progress with its SAB142 program, focusing on treating autoimmune type 1 diabetes, with phase 1 data showing promising results in beta cell preservation and a favorable safety profile.

The company initiated its phase 2b Safeguard trial, with enrollment on track for completion by the end of 2026, and top-line data expected in the second half of 2027.

SAB Biotherapeutics secured a multi-year agreement with Emergent Biosolutions for the manufacturing of SAB142, enhancing readiness for a potential commercial launch.

The FDA confirmed that C peptide can be used as a surrogate endpoint for accelerated approval of SAB142, de-risking the regulatory path.

Financially, the company ended the first quarter with $217.6 million in cash, supporting operations through 2028. R&D expenses increased due to investment in the Safeguard trial, while net loss rose to $18.9 million compared to $5.2 million in the previous year.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Samuel Reich (Chief Executive Officer)

Lucy (Chief Financial Officer)

Samuel Reich (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Matt

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Iris Gao with Guggenheim. Please state your question.

Iris Gao (Equity Analyst at Guggenheim)

Hi, good morning. This is Iris. Congratulations on the progress and thank you for taking my questions. My first question is really quick. So, like, would you plan to disclose the part A data ahead of part B? My second question is, I wonder if there is a pattern in the four patients from phase one that could probably guide the design of indication expansion studies into established type 1 diabetes patients. Thank you.

Samuel Reich (Chief Executive Officer)

Iris Gao (Equity Analyst at Guggenheim)

Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Thomas Smith with Leering Partners. Please state your question. Hey, guys. Good morning.

Thomas Smith (Equity Analyst at Leering Partners)

Congrats on the progress and thanks for taking our questions. With respect to the written correspondence from FDA confirming C peptide may be used as A surrogate endpoint for accelerated approval. Obviously encouraging feedback. Can you just elaborate on the timing and the path for receiving that feedback and how this correspondence is similar or different from the feedback you received last year when you initiated safeguarding?

Samuel Reich (Chief Executive Officer)

Thomas Smith (Equity Analyst at Leering Partners)

Got it. That's encouraging. And then with respect to safeguard enrollment progress, nice to see part A enrolled. And the DMC approved the step down to patients 12 and older. Can you just walk us through the path from here on part A? What's sort of the process and expected timing for potentially stepping down to dosing children 5 and older? Thanks so much.

Samuel Reich (Chief Executive Officer)

You're welcome. So we expect to step down to patients 5 and older in the coming months. As we mentioned, we have stepped down to 12 and above, which is a great first step. And we continue to look at safety out of the patients and follow the same path that we did to get to 12. And so as patients come in 12 and up and we collect enough patients, then we'll step down to 5 and older.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Albert Lowe with Craig Hallam. Please state your question.

Albert Lowe (Equity Analyst at Craig Hallam)

Hi. Thanks. Maybe along the lines of what you were just saying, can you tell us a little bit more about what kind of data the study data monitoring committee got to see to approve the step down?

Samuel Reich (Chief Executive Officer)

Yes. So the data monitoring committee decision is based on part A, safety data up to four weeks from randomization. So essentially looking at four weeks of safety data of those 12 patients, and based on that safety review, they approved opening enrollments to patients 12 and older.

Albert Lowe (Equity Analyst at Craig Hallam)

Great. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Emily Bodnar with HC Wainwright. Please state your question.

Emily Bodnar

Hi, good morning. Thanks for seeing the question. Maybe given the type 1 diabetes cohort from your phase 1, where three of the patients had increased C peptide at the end of the study, could you kind of walk through your thinking for if this is something you can feasibly show in the Safeguard trial or Is your baseline just to show preserved peptide? Thanks.

Samuel Reich (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Leland Ghoshir with Oppenheimer and Company. Please state your question.

Leland Ghoshir (Equity Analyst at Oppenheimer and Company)

Kumar Raja (Equity Analyst at Brooklyn Capital Markets)

With REGARD to this, 159 patients, how do you think it will split in terms of geographies where you will be recruiting? I just want to get a sense how many patients would be here from the U.S. thank you.

Samuel Reich (Chief Executive Officer)

We have a substantial number of sites in the US and we expect to have 20% or more of the patients enrolled in the US. 60% or so in Europe based on the number of sites we have in Europe and then the rest in Australia. I'm counting UK and Europe. So UK and Europe, but based on the number of sites and the enrollment to date, we would expect to have 20 or more percent of the patients be US based. Okay, great. You made comments about feedback from the fda.

Kumar Raja (Equity Analyst at Brooklyn Capital Markets)

Can you share what kind of feedback you got from other Regulatory agencies. Is the expectation very similar from ema too. Thank you.

Samuel Reich (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Iris Gao with Guggenheim. Please state your question.

Iris Gao (Equity Analyst at Guggenheim)

Yeah, thank you very much for taking that question. Again, a quick one. Can you double click on the scale of the manufacturing agreement with Emerging Bio Solutions, like how many doses could they supply post commercialization? Thank you.

Samuel Reich (Chief Executive Officer)

Well, we are currently planning to be able to supply the market in year one with Emergent. In terms of specific number of doses, I don't think we've disclosed that to date, but our plan with Emergent does have us ready when we launch to have a strong lung and have more than enough drug supply to supply the demand.

Iris Gao (Equity Analyst at Guggenheim)

Great. Thank you,