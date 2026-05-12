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May 12, 2026 8:59 AM 31 min read

T1 Energy Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Tuesday, T1 Energy (NYSE:TE) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/25duv676/

Summary

T1 Energy reported record quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $9.1 million in Q1 2026, with gross margins improving to 17%, driven by a favorable shift to cost-plus and fixed margin contracts.

Construction of the G2 Austin solar facility is on schedule, with first cell production expected in Q4 2026. The company is finalizing a comprehensive financing package for G2 Phase 1, targeting an announcement in Q2 2026.

The company is actively pursuing additional offtake contracts and expects increased activity in the second half of 2026 due to market dynamics and regulatory developments, including the potential impact of the Commerce Department's Section 232 investigation.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Jeff (Moderator)

Dan Barcelona (Chairman and CEO)

Jaime Guali (Chief Operating Officer)

Evan Calio (Chief Financial Officer)

Dan Barcelona (Chairman and CEO)

Jeff (Moderator)

Thanks Dan. Operator, we're ready to open the line for questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone. You will hear the automated message advised when your hand is raised. We also ask that you please wait for your name and company to be announced before proceeding with your questions. One moment while we compile the Q and A roster. The first question of the day will be coming from Greg Lewis of btig. Please go ahead.

Greg Lewis

Evan Calio (Chief Financial Officer)

Greg Lewis

Evan Calio (Chief Financial Officer)

Greg Lewis

Dan Barcelona (Chairman and CEO)

Greg Lewis

All right, guys, well, hey, keep taking care of business.

Dan Barcelona (Chairman and CEO)

Thanks, Greg.

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for the next question. Our next question will be coming from the line of Martin Molloy of Johnson Rice and company. Please go ahead.

Martin Molloy

Congratulations on the strong quarter. Just wanted to make sure I understand the sequence of events here that we should be looking for. It sounds like from the first quarter call

Dan Barcelona (Chairman and CEO)

Martin Molloy

Okay, thank you for clarifying that. And then just as a follow up on slide 8, I was wondering if you could maybe provide some more color around the bullet point with the. You talked about the preliminary indications for incremental G1, G2 domestic content underpinned by hyperscale growth.

Dan Barcelona (Chairman and CEO)

Martin Molloy

Great. Okay, thank you. I'll turn it back.

Dan Barcelona (Chairman and CEO)

Thanks, Marty.

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for the next question. And our next question will be coming from the line of Philip Chin of Capital Roth Partners. One moment for the next question. Our next question is coming from Sean Milligan of Needham and Company. Please go ahead.

Sean Milligan

Evan Calio (Chief Financial Officer)

Sean Milligan

Evan Calio (Chief Financial Officer)

sure, I can start. And Jaime can add as well, since he's in procurement at G1 at the moment. Yeah, I mean, yeah, we're seeing some on the cell in particular, which is, you know, more than half or half your costs. You know, we've seen compression year over year.

Jaime Guali (Chief Operating Officer)

Dan Barcelona (Chairman and CEO)

Great. Thanks, guys. Thanks, Sean.

OPERATOR

One moment for the next question. And our next question is coming from the line of Philip Shin of Ross Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Philip Shin

Dan Barcelona (Chairman and CEO)

Philip Shin

Jaime Guali (Chief Operating Officer)

Philip Shin

Great. So suffice to say, you guys feel good about your 26 needs and then you're looking into 27 now, is that right?

Jaime Guali (Chief Operating Officer)

Absolutely.

Philip Shin

Jeff (Moderator)

Thank you. And there are no more questions in the queue at this time. I would like to turn the call back to Jeff for closing remarks. Please go ahead. Well, thank you, everyone, for your attention and interest today in participating in the call. We've got a plant Tour starting at G1 tomorrow, and we'll be back out on the road this quarter, so we'll catch up with everybody soon. This will conclude the call.

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