Alico Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) held its second-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Summary
Alico reported a net income of $11.4 million, adjusted EBITDA of $16.9 million, and cash reserves of $52.9 million, extending their financial runway through fiscal 2028.
The company closed a $26.9 million land sale in January, part of their strategy to monetize land holdings, and deployed $10 million in share repurchases.
Alico received unanimous approval from Collier County for the Corkscrew Grove East Village development, which is a significant step in their strategic development pipeline.
The company has effectively exited its citrus operations, transitioning to diversified land usage which now accounts for 97% of their farmable acres.
Alico maintains a strong balance sheet with available borrowing capacity, positioning itself to advance development projects and optimize agricultural operations.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Please stand by. Your meeting is about to begin. Good morning and welcome to Aliko's second quarter 2026 earnings call. Currently, all participants are in a listen only mode. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to your host, John Mills, Managing Partner at ICR. Please go ahead sir.
John Mills (Managing Partner)
John Kiernan (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Brad Heine (Chief Financial Officer)
John Kiernan (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Katie
Thank you. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. To leave the queue at any time, please press Star two. Once again, that is Star one to ask a question. We will pause for just a moment to allow everyone the chance to queue. Thank you. Our first question will come from Jerry Sweeney with Ross Capital. Your line is open.
Jerry Sweeney (Equity Analyst)
Good morning, John and Brad. Thanks for taking my call.
John Kiernan (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Hi, how are you doing, Jerry?
Jerry Sweeney (Equity Analyst)
John Kiernan (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jerry Sweeney (Equity Analyst)
John Kiernan (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jerry Sweeney (Equity Analyst)
So, in other words, that 650 to 750 was using 4000 to $5000 per acre, some of the land, some not all that land has probably increased. So the average price may have increased is what you're saying, correct?
John Kiernan (President and Chief Executive Officer)
That is correct. And we think recent comps support that as an analysis. We don't think we're making that up.
Jerry Sweeney (Equity Analyst)
Got it. And then one last question. You know, obviously you have local approval, you have state approval, federal approval. You laid that out. You discussed that what development path you're going to go down over the course of the next year. Any other major sort of steps, milestones that we should be aware of over the next couple of years, or do you think that's the majority of them?
John Kiernan (President and Chief Executive Officer)
I mean, as far as Corkscrew Grove, East Villages, you actually hit the third point, which is making a decision on how potentially we would monetize this on behalf of shareholders would be kind of the next big news item outside of the state approval and the federal approval for that.
Jerry Sweeney (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Okay. I appreciate it. I'll jump back in line. Thank you.
John Kiernan (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you, Jerry.
Katie
Thank you. This concludes our Q and A session. I'll now turn the call back over to John Kiernan for any final or closing remarks.
John Kiernan (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you, Katie. And to everyone, we really appreciate your continued interest in Alico. We look forward to updating you on our progress in the quarters ahead. We hope to talk to you again in August. Have a good day.
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