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May 12, 2026 8:50 AM 25 min read

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Tuesday, Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9amxfz8f/

Summary

Acumen Pharmaceuticals is advancing its Phase 2 Altitude AD trial for Alzheimer's, with top-line results expected late this year. The trial focuses on targeting synaptotoxic abeta oligomers.

The company ended Q1 2026 with $128.4 million in cash, supporting operations into early 2027, boosted by a private placement raising $35.75 million.

R&D expenses were $16.5 million for the quarter, with a net loss of $20.7 million. The company remains focused on its EBD program, expecting an IND filing in mid-2027.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Alex Braun (Head of Investor Relations)

Dan O'Connell (Chief Executive Officer)

Matt Dzuga (CFO and Chief Business Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. And our first question comes from Pete Stavopoulos of Cantor Fitzgerald. Your line is open.

Pete Stavopoulos (Equity Analyst)

Dan O'Connell (Chief Executive Officer)

Pete Stavopoulos (Equity Analyst)

Dan O'Connell (Chief Executive Officer)

Jim Daugherty

Pete Stavopoulos (Equity Analyst)

All right, thank you very much for taking my questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from Jeff Meacham of Citi. Your line is open.

Mary Kate Davis

Good morning. This is Mary Kate Davis on for Jeff. Thanks for taking our questions. Just was wondering, could you please walk us through the early physician interest and feedback of Sibernotug, especially given the unmet need and early Alzheimer's and mechanism of the treatment. And then as a follow up, could you just walk us through the ongoing regulatory interactions and anticipated discussions for the late stage development of the program? Thank you.

Dan O'Connell (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Mary Kate. And actually, Jim, why don't you take that, Jim and Eric, I think on the feedback we've received, we've done a lot of work at meetings and visited with a number of KOLs and other clinicians that have provided a broad set of feedback on the Sibernotug program in particular.

Jim Daugherty

Eric Siemers

Dan O'Connell (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from Paul Matthias of Stifel. Your line is open.

Emily

Dan O'Connell (Chief Executive Officer)

Eric Siemers

Emily

Great. Thanks guys so much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from Jason Szymanski of Bank of America. Your line is open.

Jason Szymanski (Equity Analyst)

Dan O'Connell (Chief Executive Officer)

Eric Siemers

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from Tom Schrader of btig. Your line is open.

Ginny Kim

Dan O'Connell (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Jimmy. Jim, do you want to lead out on that and Eric, provide some color?

Jim Daugherty

Eric Siemers

Ginny Kim

Thank you for the color.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from Dev Prasad of Lucid Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Dev Prasad

Dan O'Connell (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Deb. Jim, I'm going to direct those, Put those right to you.

Jim Daugherty

Dev Prasad

Great. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. This concludes our question and answer session and also today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.

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