CT REAL ESTATE INV TRUST Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Tuesday, CT REAL ESTATE INV TRUST (TSX:CRT) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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Summary

CT REAL ESTATE INV TRUST reported strong Q1 2026 results with high occupancy at 99.4%, and increases in same property NOI by 2.3% and net operating income by 4.7% year-over-year.

AFFO per unit rose by 2.8% and FFO per unit by 3.5%. The company announced a 3.5% increase in monthly distributions effective July 2026, marking the 13th increase since IPO.

The company announced three new investment opportunities totaling $43 million, expected to add 130,000 square feet to the portfolio and yield 6.28%. Development pipeline includes 11 projects with a committed investment of $380 million.

The balance sheet remains strong with an indebtedness ratio of 39% and an interest coverage ratio of 3.52 times. Leverage is considered conservative, allowing for opportunistic acquisitions.

Management expressed confidence in delivering long-term value with a stable portfolio, visible organic growth, and a solid development pipeline.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Kevin Salsberg (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Jodi Spiegel (Senior Vice President, Real Estate)

Leslie Gibson (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

at this time, I would like to remind everyone, in order to ask a question, please press star then one one on your teleph. We'll pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster. Our first question is from the line of Lauren Calmar with Desjardin. Your line is now open. Lauren, your line is open. Please check your mute button.

Lauren Calmar

Oh, sorry about that. I don't know how that happened. Thank you. I was just saying congrats on a good start to the year on the acquisition front. Clearly a little bit of a flurry here in, I guess what will be 2Q. I was just wondering if you could provide us a little bit of an outlook in terms of the acquisition outlook for the balance of the year.

Kevin Salsberg (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Lauren Calmar

Okay, that's pretty helpful. Thank you. And then maybe a quick one here, just for Leslie. On the capped interest side of things, it bumped up, I think, a little bit, quarter over quarter. How should we be thinking about that over the balance of the year and into 2027?

Leslie Gibson (Chief Financial Officer)

Lauren? The increasingly capped interest relates to us having moved the Canada Square property into properties under development on December 31st. So sort of the higher run rate that you're seeing in Q1, that will sort of continue as that development continues over the course of the next two, two and a half years.

Lauren Calmar

Okay, so kind of use this as a good jumping off point. Yep, that would be fair. Fantastic. Thank you so much. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 at this time. One moment, please. Our next question comes from the line of Tal Wooley with cibc. Your line is now open.

Tal Wooley

Kevin Salsberg (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Tom.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Palmy beer with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Palmy Beer

Thanks. Good morning. Just on the development cost for the pipeline that's active, looks like the cost per square foot went up rather materially. Can you maybe just expand on that and what drove that? Or was it really just a function of maybe the transfer of Canada Square into a puds?

Kevin Salsberg (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Palmy Beer

What's the bulk of it? What you just described in terms of the expansions or really the bulk of it, because some of these other ones do seem to be sort of rather smaller projects, but. Or was the bulk of it.

Kevin Salsberg (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah. We'd have to get back to you on the breakdown. I'm not, I don't know that off the top of my head, but those two things at a high level would be the contributing factors. But if you'd like the breakdown, we can, we can circle back with you.

Palmy Beer

Sure. Oh, okay. And then just last one for me, just in terms of the. I think, I think it was Jody's comments or Leslie's comments on the. On the leasing spreads. Are there a lot of leases in the portfolio that. Where you do have flat rents? I think you mentioned 200 over 200,000 square feet had options at flat rents. And just curious if that was also. If those were Canadian Tire related.

Jodi Spiegel (Senior Vice President, Real Estate)

Good morning, Pommy. So 226,000 of those were the fixed flat renewals we do not have. That's really in the minority of the portfolio. And it's a combination of the tenancies. It's not just exclusively ctr. It was a combination, but it is an anomaly. It is not the norm.

Palmy Beer

Yeah, Pommy, Just for a little extra color, they were, I'd say, two anchor leases that were acquired subsequent to our IPO and our typical vending or development related transactions with Canadian Tire. So these would be the two that would be most prominent in the portfolio and they just happen to come up at the same quarter. Okay, got it. Thanks very much. I'll turn it back.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Juliano Thornhill with National Bank Yolani Snow.

Juliano Thornhill

Hey, guys. Good morning, everyone. So obviously your leverage is running pretty low. I think you're at six and a half this quarter. I'm just wondering, is that anticipation of really ramping up Canada Square or should we kind of expect that to be trending higher? And if so, where would you be investing that capital or directing that capital would be M and A or just incremental developments?

Leslie Gibson (Chief Financial Officer)

Kevin Salsberg (President and Chief Executive Officer)

I think we view it as a conservative way to manage the balance sheet while leaving dry powder on the side should we find opportunities that we want to capitalize on. So really trying to be opportunistic in this marketplace and be in a good position to obviously run the portfolio and complete our developments, but also leave ourselves open to new acquisitions should they present.

Juliano Thornhill

Kevin Salsberg (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

As there are no further questions at this time, I will now turn the call over to Kevin Salzberg, President and CEO, for closing remarks.

Kevin Salsberg (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, Shannon. And thank you all for joining us today. We look forward to welcoming you to our annual meeting of unitholders, which we will conduct virtually later this morning at

OPERATOR

10:00am we hope that you'll be able to listen in. We also look forward to speaking with you again in August after we release our Q2 results. Thank you. This concludes today's call. You may now disconnect.