Harvard Bioscience Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

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Summary

Harvard Bioscience reported Q1 2026 revenue of $20.8 million, in line with expectations, with an adjusted gross margin of 59%, up 300 basis points year over year.

The company's strategic focus is on transforming into a leading supplier of the translational science market, driven by new products like Mesh MEA, BTX, and SOHO telemetry, which are expected to deliver double-digit revenue growth for the full year.

Future guidance includes mid-single digit year-over-year revenue growth for Q2, continued margin expansion, and flat adjusted EBITDA, with full-year 2026 guidance reaffirmed for 2% to 4% revenue growth and 6% to 10% EBITDA growth.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good day and welcome to the Q1 2026 Harvard Biosciences Inc. Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in listen only mode. After the speaker's presentation there will be a question and answer session. To ask a question you will need to press star11 on your touchtone telephone. Please note this call is being recorded. I would like to turn the call over to Taylor Kravchick, Senior Vice President at Harvard Bioscience. Please go ahead.

Taylor Kravchick (Senior Vice President)

John Duke (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Mark Frost (Chief Financial Officer)

Michelle (Operator)

As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11. If your question has been answered and you'd like to remove yourself in the queue, please press star 11 again. Our first question comes from Paul Knight with KeyBank. Your line is open.

Paul Knight (Equity Analyst at KeyBank)

Hi, John. I think you had mentioned that mesh, MEA, SoHo and BTX. What? You said those three product lines would grow double digits in the year. Yes, that's right. Paul. Yeah. How are you? And what portion of the company are those three businesses? A quarter, a third, 20% or a range?

Mark Frost (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah. Paul, this is mark. It's about 15 to 20% of our revenue right now.

John Duke (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Paul Knight (Equity Analyst at KeyBank)

Okay, thank you.

John Duke (President and Chief Executive Officer)

You're welcome.

Michelle (Operator)

Thank you. Our next question comes from Bruce Jackson with Stonex. Your line is open.

Bruce Jackson

Hi. Thank you for taking my questions. So the Asia numbers were pretty encouraging. It's been kind of a tough spot for you over the past few years. What is the outlook for this particular region this year? Can it actually start to move back up or is flat the new up for you? How does that look?

John Duke (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah. Bruce, based on the Made in China initiative as well as we're getting some progress as well on some of our NPI products, we do expect to be able to get it flat to growth in Asia for the year.

Bruce Jackson

And then in terms of the types of projects that are being initiated or that they're purchasing for, would you say that they are these like new development projects or these restarted development projects. What are the characteristics of the business that they're purchasing for?

John Duke (President and Chief Executive Officer)

So for apac, it's both. It's some restarting of business, but also we have some clients who have opened new facilities, expanded, and as a result need more of our products.

Bruce Jackson

Okay, great. And then same question for the United States with the CRO business. Are these new projects that are coming in or are these the continuation of maybe previous projects that were slowed down a bit?

John Duke (President and Chief Executive Officer)

It is mostly what I call a restarting of projects which had slowed and from all indications that we have that their spending in North America and Europe will be up versus prior year.

Bruce Jackson

Okay, great. And then last question. For me, the expense control and the gross margins look quite good. So if we were to get a lift in revenue, would those continue to be sustainable?

John Duke (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, Bruce. You know, because of our new products and they're all at higher margin, higher margins as well as there's a larger portion of recurring revenue, disposable service and software. We believe this is a cornerstone of how we're going to be able to push gross margins into the 60% plus range as we move forward over the next couple years. Bruce.

Bruce Jackson

Okay, great. That's it for me. Thank you.

Michelle (Operator)

Thank you. That's all the questions we have for today. Please proceed with any closing comments.

John Duke (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you for joining today.

Michelle (Operator)

Thank you. This does conclude the program. And you may now disconnect. Have a great day.