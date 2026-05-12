Transcript: Super Group (SGHC) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/770478321
Summary
Super Group (SGHC) reported record-high quarterly revenue, monthly active customers, deposits, and wagering for Q1 2026, highlighting strong strategic execution and brand strength.
The company introduced a new reporting structure with two segments: Africa and International, providing clearer insights into regional performance.
Q1 revenue for Africa grew by 33% year over year, with adjusted EBITDA up 21% to $98 million, driven by robust sports and casino wagering.
The international segment saw a 9% revenue increase, with adjusted EBITDA up 26% to $73 million, supported by strong growth in the UK and Canada.
Super Group (SGHC) achieved a total revenue of $612 million for the quarter, up 18% year over year, with adjusted EBITDA growing 36% to $152 million.
The company's cash balance increased to $422 million, and it reaffirmed its full-year guidance of at least $2.55 billion in revenue and over $680 million in adjusted EBITDA.
Strategic initiatives include the phased rollout of the ZAR Supercoin wallet in South Africa and preparations for the World Cup, which is expected to significantly boost engagement and revenue.
Management emphasized disciplined cost management, AI-driven efficiencies, and a focus on sustainable long-term growth, highlighting a strong balance sheet and high free cash flow conversion.
Leadership appointments and product enhancements position the company well for ongoing growth, with a focus on operational efficiency and customer experience improvements.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Nekem Ojibo (Head of Investor Relations)
Neil Minashi (Chief Executive Officer)
Alinda Von Veeck (Chief Financial Officer)
Neil Minashi (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one in your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question. Simply press Star one. Again, your first question comes from the line of Michael Hickey from Stonex. Your line is open.
Michael Hickey (Equity Analyst)
Hey Neil, Neil, Alinda Congratulations guys On a great one. Q2 questions from us. Neil, just Alinda on your 1Q performance here. Obviously a strong beat versus expectations and the MAU growth was exceptional plus 18%. I think you hit a record of 6.5 million in March. So I guess how are you thinking about the here, Alinda? Neal, to reaffirm your guidance for raising for the full year at this stage.
Neil Minashi (Chief Executive Officer)
Alinda Von Veeck (Chief Financial Officer)
And just to add to that, I think it's important also to note we're just not in that beat and raise treadmill game. As you all know, we are tracking ahead of our expectations and we're very encouraged by what we're seeing in the momentum. But we're only 25% into the year.
Michael Hickey (Equity Analyst)
Neil Minashi (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Ryan Siddall from Craig Hallam your line is open.
Ryan Siddall (Equity Analyst)
Hey good day Neil, Alinda Linda, want to stick just one follow up on the guidance. Are you willing to comment on trends you've seen in April and May? I get the reason to reiterate this early in the year but curious if you've seen any deceleration in the business or any trends or anything to really give you concern.
Neil Minashi (Chief Executive Officer)
All right. So this quarter started off great. Obviously you know in February. Remember quarter one had a big loss in February on one day when all the favorites basically won and our customers won. But we haven't seen any deceleration. Remember our guidance is greater than $618 million so we are confident about that. And remember our business is 80% casino stable, consistent and we are annuity income on top of that every single day.
Ryan Siddall (Equity Analyst)
Second question just the UK tax effect went in effect recently here. What are you seeing in the market from your competitors? What have you done from a marketing, promotion etc standpoint and really nice quarter results and momentum it seems like in that business despite that. But just curious for kind of an industry and company update there.
Alinda Von Veeck (Chief Financial Officer)
Yes, thanks for the question. We called out around 6% pre-mitigation of 2025 EBITDA hits is around a $30 million hit. However we have starting to pull multiple levers in order to mitigate that. As we said we've obviously done even with the April numbers already in effect, we haven't seen that massive impact because of operating leverage in the way we manage our. So we feel in a confident position to see this through quarter two.
Neil Minashi (Chief Executive Officer)
Ryan Siddall (Equity Analyst)
Very good. Thanks guys. Good luck. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from a line of Bernie McTarran from Needham and Company. Your line is open. Great.
Bernie McTarran (Equity Analyst)
Good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. First I just wanted to ask about the new breakdown in terms of ebitda. Greatly appreciate being able to see Africa versus International. Can you just talk about the margin opportunity in Africa? Maybe any thoughts on incremental margins? Just as the region continues to grow, how we should expect margins to scale with it. And then I have a follow up. Thank you.
Alinda Von Veeck (Chief Financial Officer)
Neil Minashi (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from a line of Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer. Your line is open.
Jed Kelly (Equity Analyst)
Hey, great. Thanks for taking my questions. Another great quarter. Just on the margin cadence between the two segments. How should we be thinking about that particularly in the international margins? I know you have, you've got the UK taxes and then you're launching Canada in July. So can you just give us a sense how we should be thinking about that? And then with Africa, should we expect revenue to grow faster than EBITDA over the medium term? Thanks.
Neil Minashi (Chief Executive Officer)
Jed Kelly (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. And just as a quick follow up, how should we view World cup net win margins relative to your historical net win margins?
Neil Minashi (Chief Executive Officer)
Jed Kelly (Equity Analyst)
All right, looking forward to it. Thanks.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Clark Lampen from btig. Your line is open.
Clark Lampen (Equity Analyst)
Neil Minashi (Chief Executive Officer)
Clark Lampen (Equity Analyst)
Appreciate the color.
Chad Bennen (Equity Analyst)
Your next question comes from a line of Chad Bennen from Macquarie. Your line is open. Hi, good morning. Neil and Alinda. Nice quarter. Wanted to start with these Are Super Coin adoption rate kind of where this is how it compares to your expectations. I know that you said in the slide deck, you know you have plans to roll it out further in the back half, but just wanted to test your temperature on how this is going thus far. Thanks.
Neil Minashi (Chief Executive Officer)
Chad Bennen (Equity Analyst)
That's great, thank you. And then with respect to the M and A environment, obviously strong Q1, you're tracking at least ahead of expectations for the year. 400 plus million of cash on the balance sheet. How are you thinking about MA opportunities given your position of strength? Thanks.
Alinda Von Veeck (Chief Financial Officer)
Neil Minashi (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from lineup. Matt Weber from Kenaccord Genuity. Your line is open.
Matt Weber (Equity Analyst)
Hi. Thanks so much for taking the question and congrats on the strong quarter. I just wanted to ask if there's any update you could share on the Apricot transaction and just maybe more broadly how that transaction is framed in your key product initiatives for the balance of the year. And then relatedly, could you just, given AI is the topic du jour of every earnings call, could you maybe just touc on what you were doing there in that space? Thanks so much.
Neil Minashi (Chief Executive Officer)
Alinda Von Veeck (Chief Financial Officer)
Matt Weber (Equity Analyst)
Fair enough. Thanks for the caller.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from a line of Jordan Bender from Citizens. Your line is open.
Isabel Slavin
Hi, this is Isabel Slavin on for Jordan Bender. Thank you for taking our questions. We just want to ask about Europe. What drove the outperformance there and do you expect this to continue throughout the year? Thank you.
Neil Minashi (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
and there are no further questions. I will now turn the call back over to Neil Menashi for closing remarks.
Neil Minashi (Chief Executive Officer)
So thank you everyone for joining today's call. We are really proud of our teams across the globe and their super performance this quarter. We are very encouraged by the momentum we have built early in the year and we will speak to you again soon. Thank you.
OPERATOR
This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.
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