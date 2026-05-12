LightInTheBox Holding Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r6tevm4d/

Summary

LightInTheBox Holding reported its eighth consecutive profitable quarter with a record first quarter profit of $1.2 million, compared to $0.1 million in the same period last year.

The company achieved 11% year-over-year revenue growth, reaching $52 million, marking its second consecutive quarter of revenue growth.

Branded apparel business grew over 81% year-over-year, now accounting for 24% of total revenue, up from 15% in Q1 2025.

Gross profit was $34 million, up 10% year-over-year, with a stable gross margin of 65%.

Total operating expenses increased by 7% year-over-year, but as a percentage of revenue, they decreased from 65% to 63%.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hello ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by for LightInTheBox Holding's first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. After management's prepared remarks, there will be a question and answer session. Today's conference call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to your host, Ms. Serena Huang. Please go ahead Serena.

Serena Huang (Moderator)

Jianhe

Suhai Ji (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Serena Huang (Moderator)

Thank you once again for joining us today. If you have further questions, please feel free to contact Light in the Box Investor relations through the contact information provided on our website. Have a great day.