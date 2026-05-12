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May 12, 2026 8:23 AM 16 min read

Transcript: Sanara MedTech Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2758/53818

Summary

Sanara MedTech reported a 19% increase in revenue for Q1 2026 compared to Q1 2025, driven by strong sales of soft tissue repair products.

The company achieved GAAP net profitability with a net income of $0.4 million and improved gross margin to 93%.

Sanara MedTech expanded its sales team to 43 reps and increased its market presence in over 4,000 hospitals and 1,400 facilities.

The company expects Q2 2026 revenue to be between $28.5 million and $29.5 million, maintaining its full-year guidance of $116 million to $121 million.

Management highlighted their strategic focus on the surgical market and plans for organic growth, including the launch of a new product in 2027.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Seth Yahn (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Elizabeth Taylor (Chief Financial Officer)

Seth Yahn (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Seth Yahn (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Kayte

Your next question is from Yi Chen with HC Wainwright. Hi, this is Kayte on for Yi. I was wondering if you could elaborate a little bit more. You spoke of some initiatives for deepening your competitive moat. Could you give us an idea of what that looks like?

Seth Yahn (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Kayte

Excellent. Thank you, guys.

Christopher Veseli

Your next question is from Christopher Veseli with Visseli Capital Partners.

Seth Yahn (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Christopher Veseli

Got it, Got it. Thank you. That's all for me. Thanks for the question.

OPERATOR

We have reached the end of the question and answer session and I will now hand the call back to Seth for closing remarks.

Seth Yahn (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Well, again, thank you so much for the questions. I just want to again thank our team, thank our distributor network, the facilities that trust us, and obviously the investor community as well. We're grateful for the opportunity and we look forward to connecting with everybody after our second quarter's performance. Thank you.

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