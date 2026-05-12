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May 12, 2026 6:07 AM 46 min read

Coloplast Q2 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Tuesday, Coloplast (OTC:CLPBY) discussed second-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://getvisualtv.net/stream/register/?coloplast-evjwx4pp4s

Summary

Coloplast reported strong financial performance in Q2 2526, with organic growth in OstomyCare, Continence Care, and interventional urology showing robust figures.

The company revised its full-year guidance for organic revenue growth to 5-6% and anticipates continued momentum in the second half, despite challenges in the wound and tissue repair segments.

New CEO Gavin Wood emphasized a focus on innovation, leadership development, and commercial execution as key strategic priorities, aligning with the Impact 4 strategy to drive long-term growth.

Operational highlights included strong performance in the US market, particularly in men's health and catheter products, while challenges persisted in China and the European wound care market.

Management expressed confidence in the company's strategic direction but acknowledged the need for further assessment and adaptation to maintain competitiveness and address market challenges.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Anders Launnings Gogo (CFO)

Our Q2 2025/26 conference call. I am Anders Lonning Skopgaard, CFO of Coloplast and I'm very happy to introduce our new President and CEO Gavin Wood, who joined the company on May 1st. Please turn to slide number three.

Gavin Wood (President and CEO)

Anders Launnings Gogo (CFO)

OPERATOR

Anders Launnings Gogo (CFO)

Gavin Wood (President and CEO)

Julien Dormois

Doyle Grom (Equity Analyst)

Gavin Wood (President and CEO)

So for me, you know, if I give something more concrete, it would be focusing on value creation. And if there's one area that I typically look at from a strong commercial background, it's commercial execution.

Aisha Noor

Gavin Wood (President and CEO)

Aisha Noor

Thanks a lot. And my follow up for Anders is I guess one on profitability and margins. Can you just provide for us your assumptions on the cost inflation for raw materials in the second half and how much safety inventory you have before this inflation headwind starts to kick in. Thank you.

Anders Launnings Gogo (CFO)

Aisha Noor

Got it. Thank you so much.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from the line of Anna Radcliffe from Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Anna Radcliffe

Gavin Wood (President and CEO)

Anders Launnings Gogo (CFO)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from the line of Veronika Dubajova from siti. Please go ahead.

Veronika Dubajova (Equity Analyst)

Anders Launnings Gogo (CFO)

Gavin Wood (President and CEO)

Veronika Dubajova (Equity Analyst)

Appreciate that, Gavin. I guess the question for all of us is, you know, there is a strategy that doesn't seem to be yielding the results for a while now. And so I guess what all of us are trying to understand is to what extent are you ready to throw out the rulebook and start from scratch? I'll put it bluntly, but that's really, I think what we're all trying to understand. I don't know if you can comment on that.

Gavin Wood (President and CEO)

No, I think it's too early for me to comment on it. I think I'm going to stay the course and believe in the strategy that I have.

Veronika Dubajova (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Thanks so much.

Martin Brenaud

Gavin Wood (President and CEO)

Martin Brenaud

Anders Launnings Gogo (CFO)

Yeah, Martin, So we are starting to see some of our raw material providers are contacting us and that's also what I'm basing my assumption for in particular in Q4. But what I said earlier, so far this year we have not seen any impact yet, but we are expecting some impact towards the end of this year, in particular on some of the raw materials like injection, molding, chemicals, films. So that's how we see it currently.

Martin Brenaud

Thank you. And what's your opportunity to pass on the cost?

Anders Launnings Gogo (CFO)

So for this year we have built that into the guidance we revised a few weeks ago. And it's not going to be that material. We are going to manage that within the guidance we have given.

Jan Kok

Anders Launnings Gogo (CFO)

Jan Kok

Okay, great, thank you. Just a quick follow up on my first question. So given that the outpatient channel is declining so significantly this year, how important is in that channel for the upcoming so for next fiscal year?

Anders Launnings Gogo (CFO)

So it's of course going to be less important and our focus will be on inpatient and that's also how we set ourselves up in our salesforce.

Martin Parcoy

Gavin Wood (President and CEO)

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