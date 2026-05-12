Assessing IREN's Performance Against Competitors In Software Industry

IREN Background

IREN owns data centers powered by renewable energy in Canada and the US for bitcoin mining and AI cloud infrastructure. The company is in the process of converting its existing bitcoin capacity for AI purposes and securing new power and land supply to expand its data center operation. IREN works closely with industry leaders in AI, such as Microsoft, to support their cloud infrastructure ambitions.

When conducting a detailed analysis of IREN, the following trends become clear:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, IREN can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

IREN has a higher debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49 compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates a higher level of financial risk as the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds. Investors may perceive this as a potential concern.

Key Takeaways

For IREN in the Software industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB ratio is also low, suggesting a possible bargain opportunity. However, the PS ratio is high, signaling overvaluation relative to industry peers. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, IREN shows lower performance metrics compared to its industry counterparts, indicating potential areas for improvement to enhance competitiveness.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.