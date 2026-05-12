Understanding Tesla's Position In Automobiles Industry Compared To Competitors

Tesla Background

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of Tesla, the following trends become evident:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Tesla against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Tesla is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Tesla, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its industry peers, indicating that the stock may be overvalued. The low ROE suggests that Tesla is not generating strong returns on shareholder equity. However, the high EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth show that the company is performing well in terms of operational and financial metrics within the industry.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.