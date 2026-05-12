NVIDIA Background

By conducting an in-depth analysis of NVIDIA, we can identify the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining NVIDIA in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, NVIDIA exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest that NVIDIA is performing exceptionally well in terms of profitability and growth within the industry sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.