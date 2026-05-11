Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Chipotle Mexican Grill 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 8.33% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.57%. Currently, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion.

Buying $1000 In CMG: If an investor had bought $1000 of CMG stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $24,875.31 today based on a price of $31.94 for CMG at the time of writing.

Chipotle Mexican Grill's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.