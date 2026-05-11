$100 Invested In iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.93% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.04%. Currently, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion.
Buying $100 In IGV: If an investor had bought $100 of IGV stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $718.28 today based on a price of $90.68 for IGV at the time of writing.
iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF's Performance Over Last 15 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
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