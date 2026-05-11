Here's How Much $100 Invested In FTAI Aviation 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 28.76% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 42.45%. Currently, FTAI Aviation has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion.

Buying $100 In FTAI: If an investor had bought $100 of FTAI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,377.80 today based on a price of $278.01 for FTAI at the time of writing.

FTAI Aviation's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.