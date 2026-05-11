$1000 Invested In Arch Capital Group 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.78%. Currently, Arch Capital Group has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion.

Buying $1000 In ACGL: If an investor had bought $1000 of ACGL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,906.33 today based on a price of $93.83 for ACGL at the time of writing.

Arch Capital Group's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.