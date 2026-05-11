State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE:XLE) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.41%. Currently, State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion.

Buying $100 In XLE: If an investor had bought $100 of XLE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $220.39 today based on a price of $57.23 for XLE at the time of writing.

State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.