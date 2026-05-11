If You Invested $100 In Trane Technologies Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.94%. Currently, Trane Technologies has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion.

Buying $100 In TT: If an investor had bought $100 of TT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $261.66 today based on a price of $474.02 for TT at the time of writing.

Trane Technologies's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.