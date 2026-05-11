Here's How Much $100 Invested In Fair Isaac 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.32%. Currently, Fair Isaac has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion.

Buying $100 In FICO: If an investor had bought $100 of FICO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $229.52 today based on a price of $1092.00 for FICO at the time of writing.

Fair Isaac's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.