Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning S&P Global Stock In The Last 10 Years

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.15% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.83%. Currently, S&P Global has a market capitalization of $124.67 billion.
Buying $100 In SPGI: If an investor had bought $100 of SPGI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $395.50 today based on a price of $421.17 for SPGI at the time of writing.
S&P Global's Performance Over Last 10 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
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