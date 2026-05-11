If You Invested $100 In Freeport-McMoRan Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.83%. Currently, Freeport-McMoRan has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion.

Buying $100 In FCX: If an investor had bought $100 of FCX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $585.24 today based on a price of $64.61 for FCX at the time of writing.

Freeport-McMoRan's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.