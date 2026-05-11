Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning L.B. Foster Stock In The Last 5 Years

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.57% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.74%. Currently, L.B. Foster has a market capitalization of $423.58 million.

Buying $100 In FSTR: If an investor had bought $100 of FSTR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $233.43 today based on a price of $40.50 for FSTR at the time of writing.

L.B. Foster's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.