Here's How Much $100 Invested In Vistra 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Vistra (NYSE:VST) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 43.36% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 55.51%. Currently, Vistra has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion.

Buying $100 In VST: If an investor had bought $100 of VST stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $927.15 today based on a price of $148.97 for VST at the time of writing.

Vistra's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.