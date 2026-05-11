$100 Invested In Revolution Medicines 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 23.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 35.28%. Currently, Revolution Medicines has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion.

Buying $100 In RVMD: If an investor had bought $100 of RVMD stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $471.42 today based on a price of $141.92 for RVMD at the time of writing.

Revolution Medicines's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.