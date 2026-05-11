SanDisk Background

When conducting a detailed analysis of SanDisk, the following trends become clear:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating SanDisk against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

SanDisk is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For SanDisk in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE and PB ratios are low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the high PS ratio suggests overvaluation based on revenue. The high ROE and revenue growth, along with low EBITDA and gross profit, may indicate strong performance potential but also operational challenges that need to be addressed for sustainable growth.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.