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May 11, 2026 5:59 AM 4 min read

Market Analysis: Tesla And Competitors In Automobiles Industry

Tesla Background

After examining Tesla, the following trends can be inferred:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Tesla against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

  • Compared to its top 4 peers, Tesla has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

  • This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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