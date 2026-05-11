Advanced Micro Devices Background

Through a meticulous analysis of Advanced Micro Devices, we can observe the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Advanced Micro Devices in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Advanced Micro Devices has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Advanced Micro Devices, the PE ratio is high compared to peers, indicating potentially overvalued stock. The PB ratio is low, suggesting undervaluation based on assets. The PS ratio is high, signaling rich valuation relative to sales. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Advanced Micro Devices lags behind industry peers, indicating weaker financial performance.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.