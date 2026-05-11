Micron Technology Background

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

By conducting an in-depth analysis of Micron Technology, we can identify the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Micron Technology can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Micron Technology is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Key Takeaways

For Micron Technology, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to industry peers, indicating potential undervaluation. On the other hand, Micron Technology shows high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, suggesting strong financial performance relative to competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.