If You Invested $100 In Digi Power X Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.61%. Currently, Digi Power X has a market capitalization of $451.68 million.

Buying $100 In DGXX: If an investor had bought $100 of DGXX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $214.56 today based on a price of $6.47 for DGXX at the time of writing.

Digi Power X's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.