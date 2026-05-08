If You Invested $100 In Baidu Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 10.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.33%. Currently, Baidu has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion.

Buying $100 In BIDU: If an investor had bought $100 of BIDU stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $3,358.15 today based on a price of $147.38 for BIDU at the time of writing.

Baidu's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.