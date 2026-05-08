Insider Transaction: Fred M Diaz Sells $122K Worth Of Valero Energy Shares

Revealing a significant insider sell on May 7, Fred M Diaz, Director at Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Diaz's decision to sell 511 shares of Valero Energy was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the sale is $122,261.

Monitoring the market, Valero Energy's shares up by 1.86% at $240.75 during Friday's morning.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy is one of the largest independent refiners in the United States. It operates 15 refineries, with a total throughput capacity of 3.2 million barrels a day in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Valero also owns 12 ethanol plants with capacity of 1.6 billion gallons a year and holds a 50% stake in Diamond Green Diesel, which can produce 1.2 billion gallons per year of renewable diesel.

Breaking Down Valero Energy's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Valero Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.02% as of 31 March, 2026. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Debt Management: Valero Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.48.

Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Valero Energy's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.