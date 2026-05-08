Kimberly S Greene Implements A Sell Strategy: Offloads $122K In Valero Energy Stock

Disclosed on May 7, Kimberly S Greene, Board Member at Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Greene sold 511 shares of Valero Energy. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total transaction value is $122,261.

During Friday's morning session, Valero Energy shares up by 1.86%, currently priced at $240.75.

Get to Know Valero Energy Better

Valero Energy is one of the largest independent refiners in the United States. It operates 15 refineries, with a total throughput capacity of 3.2 million barrels a day in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Valero also owns 12 ethanol plants with capacity of 1.6 billion gallons a year and holds a 50% stake in Diamond Green Diesel, which can produce 1.2 billion gallons per year of renewable diesel.

Key Indicators: Valero Energy's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Valero Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.02%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Debt Management: Valero Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.48.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Valero Energy's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.