Marie A Ffolkes Takes Money Off The Table, Sells $122K In Valero Energy Stock

Marie A Ffolkes, Board Member at Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), disclosed an insider sell on May 7, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Ffolkes's decision to sell 511 shares of Valero Energy was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the sale is $122,261.

Valero Energy shares are trading up 1.87% at $235.73 at the time of this writing on Friday morning.

Discovering Valero Energy: A Closer Look

Valero Energy is one of the largest independent refiners in the United States. It operates 15 refineries, with a total throughput capacity of 3.2 million barrels a day in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Valero also owns 12 ethanol plants with capacity of 1.6 billion gallons a year and holds a 50% stake in Diamond Green Diesel, which can produce 1.2 billion gallons per year of renewable diesel.

Valero Energy: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Valero Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.02%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, Valero Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Valero Energy's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.